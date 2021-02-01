When does Married at First Sight Australia season six finish on E4?

1 February 2021, 14:17

Here's when MAFS Australia finishes on E4
Here's when MAFS Australia finishes on E4. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

When is the last episode of Married at First Sight Australia on E4? Here's what we know...

The sixth season of Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4 to help us through the lockdown.

It originally aired back in 2019 in Oz, but the UK is only just being treated to all the drama between the likes of Dan Webb and Jessika Power.

But with some of the couples already calling time on their marriages, many MAFS viewers are wondering when the series will finish.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the final episode…

When does Married at First Sight Australia finish on E4?

There are 30 episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season six, as well as a reunion episode.

This means that if it continues to be shown every week night on E4, the final dinner party will fall on Friday February, 12 2021.

Read More: Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

Luckily, there’s still plenty of drama to come before the couples decide whether they want to stay together or go their separate ways.

While the fourth and fifth seasons of MAFS Australia were shown last year, this series is slightly different.

All the couples were married in the same week at the start of the process, while two new couples in the form of Dan Webb and Tamara Joy and Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent.

They all then met up at some very dramatic dinner parties and weekly re-commitment ceremonies.

Here, they had to pick whether they wanted to continue the process as a couple or leave immediately.

The couples were only allowed to leave the experiment if both consented to do so, which means if one partner wanted to stay, and the other chose to leave, the couple had to stick it out for another week.

And it’s fair to say things didn’t exactly go smoothly for the pairs, with some very dramatic ‘cheating’ rumours and a shock Love Island-style recoupling that no one saw coming.

Find out what happened to all of the Married at First Sight Australia season six couples here.

Now Read: Married At First Sight Australia Grand Reunion: Stars reveal shock moments that weren't shown

