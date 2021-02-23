Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Who is still friends after the finale and who fell out?

23 February 2021, 08:21

Some of the Married at First Sight Australia cast is still friends
Some of the Married at First Sight Australia cast is still friends. Picture: Instagram

Is Jessika Power still friends with Martha Kalifatidis? And who else has stayed in touch after Married at First Sight Australia?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been hooked on season six of Married at First Sight Australia for the past month. 

But as we near the end of the show, viewers have been wondering what the cast is up to now, two years after filming wrapped up.

Well, take a look at all the friendships that are still intact, and the huge fallouts that have followed… 

Jessika Power and Martha Kalifatidis fell out 

Jess and Martha became close during MAFS filming, but they had a big falling out in 2019 at an awards ceremony. 

Martha, Jess and Ines fell out after Married at First Sight Australia
Martha, Jess and Ines fell out after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

After Ines and Jessika reportedly ‘gate crashed’ the event, they are said to have started an argument with Martha.  

In 2020, Martha then said during an Instagram live that she'd ‘rather have root canal surgery from now until the end of time than ever speak to Jess and Ines’, adding: “Those girls are not my people.”

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant go on double dates with Cyrell Paule 

Jules and Cam have kept in contact with Cyrell, and went to her baby shower last year.

By the looks of their social media, they also regularly go on double dates with their former co-star and her Love Island boyfriend Eden Dally

Read More: Everything that happened after the dramatic Married at First Sight Australia finale

Heidi Latcham was a bridesmaid at Jules and Cameron’s wedding

When Jules and Cam got married for real back in 2019, their good pal Heidi bagged herself an invite. 

But the same can’t be said for Melissa Lucarelli who claims she was dumped from the bridal party.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “Yes the rumours are true. Yes Jules dumped me as a bridesmaid. No I wasn’t at the wedding event of the year.”

Tamara Joy and Jessika Power hung out in Bali

The women didn’t exactly hit it off during MAFS filming after Jess decided to hook up with Tamara’s partner Dan Webb.

But it looks like they put their differences aside when they shared pictures from a holiday in Bali in 2019. 

Mike Gunner stayed with Mick Gould on his farm

Mike went to visit Mick on his farm and spent some time with his friend’s new girlfriend Kayla.

Mike also stays in touch with Dino Hira, with the pair sharing photos of one another on social media.

Melissa Lucarelli and Lizzie Sobinoff are still friends

After the show, Lizzie and Mel have continued to hang out and are often spotted attending events together.

Now Read: See Heidi Latcham's new look since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia

