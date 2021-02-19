Everything that happened after the dramatic Married at First Sight Australia finale

A lot has happened since the Married at First Sight Australia finale. Picture: Instagram

As Married at First Sight Australia comes to an end - here's everything that happened after the show...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably spent the last two months totally hooked on Married at First Sight Australia.

E4 recently aired the sixth series of the social experiment, which originally aired in Oz all the way back in 2018.

But two years on from the finale and a lot has happened for the stars of the show…

Fans of the show will know that Dan Webb and Jessika Power had a secret affair during filming.

And after their partners Mick Gould and Tamara Joy discovered the truth during a commitment ceremony, the stars continued as a brand new couple.

But despite making it to the final commitment ceremony, just a few weeks later Jess and Dan appeared on an episode of Talking Married.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

When host Ben Fordham asked: “Can you trust each other three months on. Can you get past it?“, Dan added: “ I don’t know. I just don’t know.”

It was then revealed that after bickering live on TV, they decided to go their separate ways straight after the show.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Love’s young dream Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant got engaged for real after MAFS and married in November 2019.

Six months later, they then announced they were expecting their first baby, before welcoming Oliver Chase Merchant on October 3rd, 2020.

Sharing a sweet video, Jules said at the time: “I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant. Our little man has arrived.”

Since breaking up with Nic Jovanovic, Cyrell Paule has now gone on to become a mum with her Love Island star boyfriend Eden Dally.

They announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2019, before splitting in October and getting back together in December.

Read More: How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season six are there?

31-year-old Cyrell gave birth to their baby boy on February 9 2020, later announcing his name as Boston Eden Dally.

Cyrell Paule has a baby with Love Island's Eden Dally. Picture: Instagram

It looks like Tamara Joy forgave Jessika for going behind her back and dating Dan Webb as they were later snapped hanging out in Bali together.

Back in August 2019, Jess shared a snap of them with the caption: "@tamara__joy and I having far to much fun on this beautiful island 🏝 crazy how after a year full of bulls*** media and poor choice in men can bring a sisterhood together."

Around the same time, Tamara was even rumoured to have dated Jessika's brother Rhyce Power after they too spent some time together while holidaying in Bali.

Tamara later insisted they were ‘just friends’.

MAFS fans might be surprised to hear that Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis are still together.

Read More: Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

Last year, the couple even moved to Sydney together and they are now living together in an apartment in Bondi Beach.

Michael recently spoke candidly about how the couple struggled at the beginning of their relationship.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 29-year-old said: “When the show first came out and our relationship was public, it was a lot for us to handle.

Michael Brunelli and Martha Kalifatidis are still together two years after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

“Fake articles, rumours and bulls**t DMs were hard to deal with and probably caused a few arguments in the early days.”

After a very fiery relationship with MAFS partner Billy Vincent, Susie Bradley is now happily loved up with her boyfriend and former professional rugby league player Todd Carney.

And the couple are now expecting their first child together.

Announcing the news on Instagram on Christmas Day 2020, Todd said: “Our hearts are full, Christmas will be sweet. Our family is growing by one heart & two feet ❤️✨ Baby boy Carney due March 2021 🏈.”

Elizabeth Sobinoff signed up for the next series of Married at First Sight

Elizabeth Sobinoff was partnered with Sam Ball at the start of the show, but the pair didn’t exactly hit it off and failed to make it to the end of the experiment.

But despite failing to find love with Sam, Lizzie actually went on to appear on the show again in 2020, and this time she did find a lasting partner

She was matched with Seb Guilhaus, with the pair making it all the way to the end of the experiment and deciding to stay together during the final vows ceremony.

Unfortunately, after a year of dating, Lizzie and Seb announced their split in January 2021.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: The five most shocking moments of the show