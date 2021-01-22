Married at First Sight Australia's Susie Bradley is now pregnant with her sports star fiancé

Married at First Sight Australia's Susie Bradley is now pregnant. Picture: Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia latecomer Susie Bradley is expecting her first baby with her fiancé Todd Carney.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season six has certainly been entertaining us this winter.

The 2019 series of the outrageous reality show has been airing on E4, with the likes of Jessika Power and Dan Webb hitting the headlines.

And one woman who has also found herself at the centre of the drama, is latecomer Susie Bradley, who was matched with Billy Vincent half way through the series.

Anyone who watches the show will know that Susie and Billy didn’t make it to the end of the show after a string of fiery arguments.

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent were matched in Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

But Susie has well and truly moved on from her time on the show and is now happily loved up with her boyfriend and former professional rugby league player Todd Carney.

And the couple - who have been on and off for two years - are now expecting their first child together.

Announcing the news on Instagram on Christmas Day 2020, Todd said: “Our hearts are full, Christmas will be sweet. Our family is growing by one heart & two feet ❤️✨ Baby boy Carney due March 2021 🏈.”

The couple also held a gender reveal, with Susie’s five-year-old daughter Baby from a previous relationship.

In a video shared on social media, Todd can be seen kicking a football as blue powder explodes out of it, announcing the couple are having a son.

Things then take a romantic turn when Todd takes out a ring box.

A stunned Susie can be heard crying as Todd says: “Since it’s going to be a little boy, it’s only fitting we all have the same last name. Will you marry me?”.

Alongside the video, Todd told his social media followers: “We all have dreams and in 2020 all mine have come true.

“2021 my greatest gift is going to happen with a little todd on the way and I’ll marry my best friend. You never understand life until it grows inside of you .”

This comes after Todd hinted Susie was pregnant by uploading a photo of himself, Susie and Baby to Instagram.

He wrote: “That Christmas feeling. I love you three,” leaving fans questioning who the third person was.

Susie is due to give birth towards the end of March.

