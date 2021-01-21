Married at First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy dated a UK Love Island star

MAFS' Tamara Joy dated Love Island UK star Ashley Ienco. Picture: Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy enjoyed a short lived Love Island romance.

Tamara Joy has had her fair share of drama on Married at First Sight Australia season 6.

While she was originally paired with Dan Webb, he went on to have an ‘affair’ with Jessika Power.

The truth did eventually come out during a commitment ceremony, where Tamara was left heartbroken when Dan admitted he had been cheating.

“So you wrote stay because you wanted to try to make it work with me but really you just wanted to hang out with Jess so you’re a liar,” Tamara said during the episode.

“If that’s how you felt, speak to me about it. If we’re so-called friends, speak to me about it. And I have had your back and you’ve s*** all over me.”

But despite not finding a boyfriend on the show, she did go on to date a Love Island star from the UK.

Tamara went public with Ashley Ienco back in October 2019, after he appeared on Love Island briefly in 2016.

Ashley only made it onto the ITV2 show for one episode after he competed against three other contestants hoping to join the villa, but Adam Jukes was chosen instead.

Sharing their romance on Instagram at the time, Tamara posted a photo of herself in Bali where she could be seen wrapping her legs around Ashley.

She wrote: “It is still wild to me how we met half way between our two different worlds... that in actual fact turns out to be not so different☀️💃🏽

“I have had the wildest few weeks and wouldn't change it for the world!! I already miss you heaps!! @ashley.ienco I will follow you anywhere 🖤✈️💃🏽”

Ashley also shared a snap of Tamara on his Instagram, writing: "Said bye to this little sort today.

"Mad to meet someone who’s basically the same as you but the opposite sex. It’s been unreal. Can’t wait for another adventure."

But it looks like the romance was short lived, as they didn’t appear on each other’s social media accounts again and all their couples photos have now been deleted.

