Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad after welcoming son with Married at First Sight girlfriend

Eden Dally is now dating Married at First Sight star Cyrell Paule and they have a son together.

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

If you’re currently binge watching Love Island Australia like the rest of us, you’ll know that Eden Dally and Erin Barnett were the first series’ power couple.

But while they continued dating for a short while in the outside world, they sadly split after a month and went their separate ways.

Erin has gone on to become a social media influencer, while Eden has become a dad.

After leaving the Love Island Australia villa, Eden went on to win Mr World Australia before meeting Married At First Sight Australia star Cyrell Paule.

In March 2019, after Cyrell's 'marriage' to Nic Jovanovic ended, the pair began dating and Cyrell later moved into Eden's $2.9million family home in Drummoyne, Sydney.

Eden Dally and Cyrell Paule announced they were expecting in October 2019. Picture: Instagram

They announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2019, before splitting just a few months later in October, saying they both wanted 'different things'.

But the reality TV couple put their differences aside and got back together in December, with Cyrell admitting at the time: “We're having a baby together and at the end of the day, first and foremost, our priority is our son and we always want to be a family.

Eden added: “I want our son to be in a happy family... it's not long now only two months, it's just flown.”

30-year-old Cyrell gave birth to their baby boy on Sunday, February 9, later announcing his name as Boston.

Now, the couple share adorable photos of their son all the time, recently even creating his very own Instagram page with 12.4k followers.

