Love Island Australia's Tayla Damir dated co-star Dom Thomas after the show

What happened with Love Island Australia's Tayla Damir and Dom Thomas? And are they still together in 2020?

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Love Island Australia is giving us all the excitement we need over lockdown.

With the UK version of the show being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, ITV2 are re-airing series one of the Australian version, two years later.

But while we are loving watching the likes of Grant Crapp and Cassidy McGill cause chaos in the Spanish villa, things only got more dramatic when the show ended.

In fact, Dom Thomas and Tayla Damir actually began dating and stayed together for just under a year.

But what happened between them and are they still together?

What happened between Dom and Tayla?

Tayla Damir ended up winning the 2018 series of Love Island Australia with partner Grant Crapp.

Shockingly, the pair split just weeks later after it was revealed he had a girlfriend on the outside world the whole time.

Dom Thomas was also dating fellow co-star Shelby Bilby after they were kicked out of the villa, but this was very short lived.

But just weeks after the show came to an end, Tayla moved to Sydney from Perth where she began hanging out with Dom.

After taking their friendship to the next level, the pair made things official, and Tayla told 9Honey Celebrity at the time: “It just happened because it was natural, and that's what felt right.”

Are Dom Thomas and Tayla Damir still together?

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be and Tayla and Dom confirmed their split in June 2019, after just under a year together.

Sharing a joint YouTube video to explain their break-up, Tayla explained they had decided to go their separate ways.

Dom added: “We didn't really know in our heads where we were at ourselves,” Dom said at the time.

“Obviously we thought it was time to let you know that me and Tayla are no longer together.”

Tayla has since found love with AFL star Nathan Broad, with the pair often sharing sweet photos on Instagram.

Dom is seemingly single and prefers to post photos having fun with his old Love Island pals.

