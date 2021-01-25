Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Michael Brunelli now?

Michael Brunelli appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Michael Brunelli after Married at First Sight Australia and where is he now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

With social plans out the window, we have the perfect excuse to spend our evenings watching on Married at First Sight Australia.

The sixth season of the social experiment is currently airing on E4, with the likes of Jessika Power and Ines Basic getting caught up in all kinds of drama.

But one man who managed to avoid heartache on the show is Michael Brunelli, who was matched with Martha Kalifatidis.

So, where is Michael Brunelli now and what happened after the show?

Where is Michael Brunelli now?

Well, MAFS viewers might be surprised to hear that Michael Brunelli is STILL with Martha Kalifatidis.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Sam Ball now?

There were some doubts over whether they were a good match after Michael said he wanted to continue living in Melbourne while Martha was keen to stay in Bondi.

But the couple decided to stay together during the final commitment ceremony, with Michael telling Martha that he was in love with her and would move cities for her.

There were later rumours that the pair had broken up when Martha was later spotted hanging out with an ex, but they now seem to be stronger than ever.

Nowadays, Michael has undergone a makeover by shaving off all his hair.

He is an online personal trainer, offering workout plans to his clients over the internet.

Michael seemingly lives with Martha, and recently shared a shot of the pair hanging out in a pool together.

He wrote: “Only getting stronger.”

The realist stars also sparked speculation they could become parents very soon when Martha shared a video which saw Michael perched behind her patting her stomach.

After the video sent fans wild, Martha later explained that she and Michael are not expecting.

"Alright so just wanted to say we are not waiting for a baby guys, we were just waiting for lunch," she confirmed, adding: "Just lunch guys so everyone chill on the DMs."

Now Read: Married At First Sight Australia fans spot blunder during Ines Basic and Sam Ball ‘affair’ scene