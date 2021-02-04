Married at First Sight’s Tamara Joy was rumoured to have dated Jessika Power’s brother

4 February 2021, 15:33

Tamara Joy was rumoured to have dated Jessika Power's brother
Tamara Joy was rumoured to have dated Jessika Power's brother. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia's Tamara Joy came to blows with Jessika Power on the show over her 'affair' with Dan Webb.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

We’re all hooked on the drama unfolding on Married at First Sight Australia at the moment.

And things certainly heated up when Jessika Power embarked on an affair with co-star Dan Webb behind their partners’ back.

While Jess was ‘married’ to Mick Gould, Dan joined the show late with his partner Tamara Joy.

But their relationships got messy when Jess and Dan started dating secretly and eventually ended up finishing the show together.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

While Jess and Dan didn’t work out (shocker), in a strange turn of events Tamara was actually rumoured to be dating her love rival’s brother just a few months later.

Back in 2019, Tamara and Jessika's sibling Rhyce Power spent some time together while holidaying in Bali.

Taking to her Instagram story, the pair shared a cosy while enjoying a romantic dinner.

Tamara Joy appeared on Married at First Sight Australia season 6
Tamara Joy appeared on Married at First Sight Australia season 6. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Jessika later weighed in on the rumours herself, saying she ‘trusted her brothers judgement’.

At the time, she said: "A lot of people want me to comment on this.

"My brother isn't always the smartest but I trust his judgement and I don't have any hate towards Tamara.

"They are two grown adults eating dinner. Move forward, guys, there is way more going on than some fake hate on a 'reality' show."

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be as Tamara later insisted they were ‘just friends’.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “Okay, It's time for me to clear this up, nothing happened.

“Rhyce and I are friends. We have always been friends and we still are friends.”

Fitness model Rhyce also said in a Q&A with his followers: "No, we are not a couple.

"We're both single. We're friends hanging out with each other in bed, watching movies."

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: The five most shocking moments of the show

