See Heidi Latcham's new look since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia

Heidi Latcham appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia Heidi Latcham looks totally different now.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season one spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia fans recently watched Heidi Latcham tie the knot with Mike Gunner just minutes after meeting him.

But despite making it to the end of the process, the pair reportedly split just a few days after the final ceremony.

Apparently, Heidi, 40, ended her relationship with electrician Mike, 44, after discovering he 'had felt pressured to say he loved her'.

But two years on from when the series was filmed, it looks like Heidi has well and truly moved on and has even got a brand new look.

Heidi has dyed her hair a bright blonde colour, but she has still kept her amazing curls.

The reality star often shares photos hanging out with her friends and generally enjoying life.

She still works for a radio station on the Sunshine Coast and is an ambassador for Inclusive Kids, a charity that supports disadvantaged children.

It’s unclear from her social media whether she is single or dating someone new at the moment.

But what is clear, is that she’s still good friends with the season's favourite couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant and attended their wedding in November 2019.

Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Meanwhile, back on Married at First Sight, Heidi and Mike decided to stay together during the show, before splitting a few days later.

"Right after the final vows, Heidi and I went back to the Gold Coast together but it didn't take long and the wheels started coming off," Mike explained at the time.

Heidi added: "We got to the end and we got to the final vows and we told each other that we loved each other, I moved everything to the Gold Coast and then it just went to s***.

“It was great for like two days and then it just went to s***. And then I haven't spoken to him since.”

