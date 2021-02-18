Married At First Sight Australia’s Mike Gunner opens up about new girlfriend after split from Heidi Latcham

Mike Gunner now has a new girlfriend after his split on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Mike Gunner is now dating someone new after splitting from Married at First Sight star Heidi Latcham.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia fans will have seen Mike Gunner paired with Heidi Latcham at the start of the show.

But while they made it all the way to the end of the process, things didn’t exactly go to plan for these two in the outside world.

In fact, according to Australian reports, Mike and Heidi split just two days after filming their final vows.

But it looks like Mike has well and truly moved on from his time on the show, as he is now happily loved up with girlfriend Sonja Marcelline after they met on a dating app last year.

Sharing a sweet selfie of the pair this week, the former electrician told his followers: "Nice to have a girl who gets me.

"I’m pretty direct and often my filter gets clogged but she likes that about me.

"Her hugs are warm and she’s gentle and kind. She puts me in my place when I need it but also sees my soft side. I need that."

Back on the show, things started to unravel for Mike and Heidi when he struggled to tell the truth about his feelings, once saying: “I'll try and fall in love with you.”

Mike then went on to blame co-star Jessika Power for their break up after she told the group that Mike ‘wanted to say no at final vows’.

Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham were paired up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

The reality star told TV Week that the comments were 'really harmful', adding: “We'd been through so much turmoil - we could hardly afford another scandal.

“Having Jessika say I was planning to leave was really harmful to us.”

Since the cameras stopped rolling, Mike admitted he regretted the way things went down with his ex ‘wife’.

During the Grand Reunion show, filmed in December 2020, he said on Heidi: "She could light up a room like no one I've ever met.

"Everybody fell for it, and I see it as a huge missed opportunity. I don't know if I've made peace with it, even two years later.

"I made a lot of mistakes. They were hurtful to her and damaging to our relationship."

