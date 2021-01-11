Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Mike Gunner now?

Mike Gunner was paired with Heidi Latcham on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Mike Gunner after Married at First Sight Australia and does he have a girlfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

With most of us spending a lot more time indoors, we’ve pretty much made our way through Netflix.

Luckily, E4 have answered our prayers by airing the 2019 series of Married at First Sight Australia this winter.

And viewers have already been introduced to contestant Mike Gunner, who was matched with Heidi Latcham at the start of the season.

But what happened to Mike after the show and where is he now? Here’s what we know…

Where is Married at First Sight Australia’s Mike Gunner now?

Electrician Mike from Brisbane seemed to be in luck when he was paired with radio host Heidi Latcham.

But despite hitting it off from the very start, cracks soon began to show in their relationship and they were caught in a string of arguments.

They decided to stay married at the end of the process, but after moving in together they eventually split, with Heidi saying they ‘didn’t share the same values’.

Mike later told 9Honey of their break-up: “I did miss Heidi for quite a while. It was a painful breakup for me, they always are.

“I simply couldn't make Heidi happy and at this point we decided that we would be better to leave it there and remain friends. It was a difficult period for us both.”

And it looks like the pair are still a little frosty, as Mike said they had an ‘awkward’ meeting at the reunion show.

“Our first meeting didn't go too well,” Mike said, adding: “I went to give her a hug and say hello, but she backed away and told me not to come near her. Talk about awkward. It's going to be a long night for this guy.”

Since leaving the show, Mike has become a hairline tattooist and also dabbled in professional modelling.

The reality star also started his own podcast where he interviews celebrities, and also advertises clothes and products to his 118k Instagram followers.

Does Mike Gunner from Married at First Sight Australia have a girlfriend?

Mike is seemingly still single two years after the show aired.

He dated model Jessica Williamson following his split from Heidi, but by the looks of his Instagram they appear to have broken up.

