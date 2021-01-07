Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Heidi Latcham now?

7 January 2021, 08:16

Heidi Latcham appeared on Married at First Sight Australia
Heidi Latcham appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram/Nine

Where is Heidi Latcham from Married at First Sight Australia and what happened to her after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

If you’re hooked on Married at First Sight Australia like the rest of us, you will have been introduced to Heidi Latcham.

Heidi was matched with Mike Gunner at the start of the process, with the pair getting off to a good start.

But what happened to Heidi after the cameras stopped rolling? And is she still single? Find out everything…

Where is Heidi from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Despite making it to the end of the process with Mark, the pair reportedly split just two days after filming their final vows last year.

According to New Idea, Heidi, 38, ended her relationship with electrician Mike, 44, after discovering he 'had felt pressured to say he loved her'.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power had shock 'affair' with co-star Dan Webb

More than a year on from filming, Heidi has kept a pretty low profile and went back to her job as a radio presenter for an Australian station.

She is also now an ambassador for Inclusive Kids, a charity that supports disadvantaged children.

The star is also still in contact with her MAFS co-stars as she was a bridesmaid at Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant's wedding.

Is Heidi from Married at First Sight Australia single?

It doesn’t seem as though Heidi has a boyfriend at the moment.

By the looks of her Instagram page, she spends a lot of time hanging out with her friends and working as an ambassador for a children’s charity.

Heidi was previously linked to I'm A Celebrity Australia host Dr Chris Brown after they were introduced through a mutual friend.

But she opened up about receiving flowers from a mystery admirer on her radio show. She said at the time: “Yesterday I got a phone call. Some of the ladies [at work] called me and there was a big kerfuffle and they said, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, you've got a bunch of flowers delivered’.”

The anonymous man reportedly paid someone else $20 to deliver the gift to her offices, as she added: “They wanted it to be more romantic and more like those Meg Ryan/Tom Hanks movies!”

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season six: What happened to Jessika Power and Mick Gould?

