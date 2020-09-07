Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller?

Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller were coupled up on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Charlene and Patrick still together? And where are they now? Find out everything…

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below.**

Season five of Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4, with viewers desperate to find out which couples choose to stay together.

And fans of the show will know that Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller were paired at the beginning and seemingly hit it off straight away.

But did the pair stay together and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Charlene Perera and Patrick Miller split after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

What happened to Charlene and Patrick from Married at First Sight Australia?

Fans of MAFS will know that brand manager Charlene Perera, 35, and operations manager Patrick Miller, 36, had a pretty smooth ride to love.

Unlike the majority of their co-stars, the couple even chose to stay together at the final ceremony, willing to give their marriage a shot.

Unfortunately, things didn’t last long and reports soon emerged that Patrick had ‘ghosted’ Charlene after filming stopped.

Where are Charlene and Patrick from Married at First Sight Australia now?

After the show finished, Charlene revealed the real reason they decided to break up, explaining: “We were at very different stages.”

Reports later emerged that they had got back together after the couple met up and were pictured together.

However, they are just friends, with Patrick telling a fan: “I haven’t caught up with Charlene for a bit but it’s just like seeing an old mate, it felt normal.”

Patrick is seemingly still single, but he has now turned his hand to acting appearing in an X-rated music video for Australian singers, Xposed Xotics.

Charlene was rumoured to be dating her co-star Mathew Lockett but neither admitted to this.

Charlene went on to date new man Marcus Tanti, however the pair broke up in 2019.

