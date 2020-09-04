Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan?

Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/Instagram

Where are Gabrielle and Nasser now? Here’s what we know about the Married at First Sight Australia stars...

**Warning contains Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers**

Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4, with viewers treated to season 5 of the social experiment.

Despite originally showing all the way back in 2018, fans in the UK are still hooked on the drama.

And one couple who definitely brought the drama, was mismatched pairing Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan.

But what happened to the stars after the cameras stopped rolling? Here’s what we know…

Gabrielle Bartlett and Nasser Sultan split during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

What happened to Gabrielle and Nasser from Married at First Sight Australia?

MAFS fans will know that marketing coordinator Gabrielle and fitness instructor Nasser called it quits before the final stage of the experiment.

While mum-of-one Gabrielle, 46, was looking for the partner of her dreams and a family man, Nasser, 52, had never settled down.

And it's fair to say they definitely clashed over a few things...

One particularly huge argument came when Nasser refused to stay at their rented apartment and kicked up an almighty fuss.

This led to the pair deciding to go their separate ways midway through filming, with Nasser later saying he thinks he was mismatched by the experts on purpose to ‘make good TV’.

He said: “I get that it makes for good TV… but some of us were there to find love. Everything I asked for in a partner and asked for wasn’t what we got – at all.”

Where are Gabrielle and Nasser from Married at First Sight Australia now?

After filming stopped for Married at First Sight Australia, Gabrielle was reported to have gotten close to co-star Sean Donnelly, who was originally matched with Jo McPharlin.

But both later denied the rumours and by the looks of her Instagram page, Gabby is single and spending lots of time taking care of her daughter.

As for Nasser, it is also unclear whether he has found love but he recently appeared on Australia’s First Dates.

