How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season five are there?

There are 32 episodes of Married At First Sight Australia season five. Picture: E4/Nine

How many episodes are there of Married at First Sight Australia? And how can I watch it on catch up? Find out everything...

**Warning: Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below.**

Married at First Sight Australia season five is currently airing on E4, with viewers getting to know the likes of Sarah Roza and Ryan Gallagher.

The show originally aired on Channel Nine in Oz back in 2018 (way before the pandemic).

But now us here in the UK are being treated to the repeat to keep us busy during these odd times.

So, how many episodes are there of Married at First Australia season five? And is there another series? Here’s what you need to know…

How many episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season five are there?

There are a total of 32 episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season five, which means there is plenty more drama ahead for viewers.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams?

While the 30th episode sees the couples make their final decisions about whether they will stay married, the two last instalments see all the cast members reunite for a recap of their journey.

All 22 participants - some coupled and some definitely not - returned for a dinner party.

The fifth series of Married at First Sight Australia matched 11 female contestants with their 'perfect' man by a panel of experts - Clinical physiologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Dr. Trisha Stratford and psychologist Sabina Read.

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 is airing on E4. Picture: Nine

In the first episode, the first two couples - Tracey and Dean, Sarah and Telv - met and wed in Sydney and Melbourne, while the rest of the couples followed on.

As the series goes on, the pairs are seen jetting off on their honeymoons and meeting each other’s friends and family with varying levels of romantic success.

In the end, only three couples decided to stay together in the final ceremony and NONE of them are still together.

Click HERE to find out what they are all up to now.

Read More: Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

Where can I watch Married at First Sight Australia season five?

MAFS season five is currently airing on E4 on weeknights at 7:30pm. All episodes are then made available on All4, where you can watch the show anytime you like.

You can also watch season four of the show, which aired on E4 from July to August on All 4.

All 29 episodes are available on demand from series four.

Now Read: How to follow the Married At First Sight Australia season five cast on Instagram