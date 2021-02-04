Where are the cast of Mean Girls now?

Where are the cast of Mean Girls now? Picture: Paramount

By Polly Foreman

Find out what the likes of Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Weiners), and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) are doing in 2021...

In news that we absolutely needed at this stage of lockdown, Mean Girls has finally dropped on Netflix.

The US film, which is arguably the most iconic of its generation, was released in 2004 - and we've lost count of the amount of times we've watched it since then.

It tells the story of 16-year-old Cady Heron, who moves with her family to the US after growing up in Africa where her parents worked as zoologists.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans convinced Badger is James Blunt after 'army' clue

She starts school for the first time after a life of home-schooling, and soon befriends the popular 'plastics' group - and comes up with a plan to sabotage the leader Regina George after she kisses her crush, Aaron Samuels.

If you're spending this weekend watching the film for the 12 billionth time, you may be wondering what the cast are up to now - here's your need-to-know.

Mean Girls has dropped on Netflix. Picture: Paramount

Where is Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron) now?

Lindsay Lohan played Cady Heron. Picture: PA

Lindsay Lohan has starred in a countless number of our favourite childhood films, and after Mean Girls appeared in Herbie: Fully Loaded, Just My Luck and Bobby.

She was recently a panelists on the Australian Masked Singer, and also released a single called Back To Me in 2020.

Linsday is also set to appear in a number of upcoming films, one of which, called Frame, she has a starring role in.

Where is Rachel McAdams (Regina George) now?

Rachel McAdams played Regina George. Picture: PA

Rachel enjoyed a huge film career after appearing in Mean Girls - and is known for her roles in The Notebook, Wedding Crashers, The Time Travellers Wife and more.

Most recently, Rachel starred in Netflix film Eurovision alongside Will Ferrell.

Where is Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Weiners) now?

Lacey Chabert played Gretchen Weiners. Picture: PA

Lacey had a number of film and TV roles after Mean Girls, including in Black Christmas, Baby Daddy and Ghost Whisperer.

She is also a voice actress, having voiced Princess Elise in the Sonic the Hedgehog game on Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.

Where is Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) now?

Amanda Seyfried played Karen Smith. Picture: PA

Amanda has enjoyed huge success since Mean Girls, appearing in films like Dear John, Les Mis, and Mamma Mia!.

Most recently, she has starred in The Art of Racing in the Rain and Netflix film Mank.

She recently had her second baby, a son born in September 2020.

Read more: What time do the Riverdale episodes come out in the UK?

Where is Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) now?

Jonathan Bennett played Aaron Samuels. Picture: PA

Jonathan continued acting after Mean Girls - having roles in Cheaper By the Dozen 2 and Van Wilder: Freshman Year - but he is now best known as a presenter.

He has hosted food shows like Cake Wars and Halloween Wars, and recently got engaged to his partner Jaymes Vaughan.

Where is Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian) now?

Lizzy Caplan played Janis Ian. Picture: PA

Lizzy has appeared in a number of high-profile films since Mean Girls.

These include Now You See Me 2, The Disaster Artist, and 127 Hours.

She also starred alongside James Franco and Seth Rogan in The Interview.

Where is Daniel Franzese (Damian Leigh) now?

Daniel Franzese played Damian Leigh. Picture: PA

Daniel has starred in films including I Spit on Your Grave, Foodies and Conviction. Most recently, he also guest-starred on RuPaul's Drag Race in 2020.

NOW READ:

Who is in the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga and what are their real ages?