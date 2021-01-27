Who is in the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga and what are their real ages?

Who is in the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix and what else have they been in? Find out your need-to-know on the actors.

Fate: The Winx Saga, a live-action remake of Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club, has just arrived on Netflix.

The series tells the story of group of teenage fairies, who are sent to the magical Alfea boarding school to be trained in supernatural studies.

While there, just as with any other school, they navigate rivalries, romances and friendships.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Who plays Bloom?

Abigail Cowen, 22, plays 16-year-old Bloom.

The actress has previously played Dorcas in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as well as Eliza in The Fosters and Vicky in Stranger Things.

Who plays Stella?

Hannah van der Westhuysen, 25, plays 17-year-old Stella.

The actress has also appeared in The Bay of Silence (2020) and Lamborghini.

Who plays Aisha?

Precious Mustapha, 23, plays 16-year-old Aisha.

The actress has also appeared in The Stranger, as well as ITV series Code 404.

Who plays Terra?

Eliot Salt, 27, plays 16-year-old Terra.

She is perhaps best-known for playing Marianne's friend from university - Joanna - on hit BBC show Normal People.

Who plays Musa?

Elisha Applebaum, 25, plays 16-year-old Musa.

The actress has appeared in a number of short and indie films.

Who plays Beatrix?

Sadie Soverall, 19, plays 16-year-old Beatrix.

She has also appeared in Irish film Rose Plays Julie.

Who plays Sky?

Danny Griffin, 23, plays 17-year-old Sky.

He has also appeared in s The Gentleman and Get Even.

Who plays Dane?

Theo Graham, 23, plays 16-ear-old Dane.

Soap fans will likely recognise Theo from Hollyoaks, where he played Hunter MCQueen.

Who plays Sam Harvey?

Freddie Thorp, 26, plays 17-year-old Sam.

He has also appeared in Netflix drama Safe.

Who plays Farah Dowling?

Eve plays Farah Dowling. Picture: Netflix

Eve Best, 49, plays Farah, the headmistress of the school.

She is probably best known for playing Dr Eleanor O'Hara in medical drama Nurse Jackie, and she has also appeared in BBC Two's The Honourable Woman and Stan Lee's Lucky Man.

How can I watch Fate: The Winx Saga online?

The show is available to stream on Netflix now.

Its official synopsis reads: "Determined to master their enchanting powers, a group of teens nagivate rivalry, romance and supernatural studies at Alfea, a magical boarding school."

