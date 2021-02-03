What time do the Riverdale episodes come out in the UK?

What time is Riverdale season five out? Picture: Netflix

Riverdale season five has finally returned to Netflix - here's when and what time you can expect each episode.

Riverdale is finally back, with a new episode premiering every Thursday on Netflix.

The fifth season of the Archie comics-inspired series has returned after taking an extended break because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the show is set to jump seven years in the future in the coming episodes.

It stars KJ Apa, Camilla Mendes, Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch, who are all returning to their roles in season five.

Here's your need-to-know about when it's comes out.

When is Riverdale season five released?

The first episode of the series was released on Netflix on 21 January 2021.

Unlike many other Netflix shows, the episodes are dropped weekly - and there have been two so far released on the streaming service.

The third episode will be released on Thursday 4 February.

Riverdale has returned to Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What time are Riverdale episodes released in the UK?

New shows are typically released at 8am on their day of release, so you can expect that the episodes will be released each Thursday at that time.

What will happen in Riverdale season five?

While the first three episodes will show the characters still at school, the series will jump forward seven years for the remainder of the season.

The prom and graduation are both major events shown in the series, with Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously telling TV Line that these would be 'big emotional episodes'.

He added: "There’s a lot of stuff with the characters that we’re still playing out, so it felt like maybe what we’ll do is start with the last three episodes.

"After being with the kids at the high school for four years, you kind of don’t want to take graduation away from them. So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes."

Is there a trailer for Riverdale season five?

You can watch the trailer below:

How can I watch Riverdale on Netflix?

You can watch the first two episodes on Netflix now.

