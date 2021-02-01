Where was Fate: The Winx Saga filmed and where is the school?

Where is the real life Alfea school? Picture: Netflix

Where was Fate: The Winx Saga filmed? Find out the Ireland set locations for the school and scenery in the Netflix drama.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a new live-action remake of Nickelodeon's animated Winx Club, and the Harry Potter-esque show is proving a huge hit with viewers.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga and what are their real ages?

The six-part series, which dropped on Netflix last month, tells the story of a group of teenage fairies who attend the magical Alfea boarding school, where they are trained in supernatural studies.

Fate: The Winx Saga is available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

While there, just as with any other school, they navigate rivalries, romances and friendships.

Many people have been marvelling at the show's beautiful set and scenery - here's your need-to-know on where it was filmed.

Read more: The Masked Singer's Viking and Blob unmasked in double elimination

Where was Fate: The Winx Saga filmed?

Most of Fate: The Winx Saga was filmed in Wicklow, which is on the east coast of Ireland, in 2019.

Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom in the show, shared a number of photos of the beautiful picturesque landscape of the area while filming took place.

Where is the set location for Alfea boarding school?

Many of the scenes around the fictional school were filmed at the 800-acre Killruddery House and Gardens, a large country house built in the 17th Century, which is situated just south of Dublin.

Fate: The Winx Saga was filmed in Ireland. Picture: Netflix

While the property is currently closed because of coronavirus restrictions, it is usually available to book for private weddings and functions.

It also features in shows including My Left Foot, The Turning, Angela’s Ashes, The Tudors, Camelot and Ella Enchanted.

A number of indoor scenes for the school were filmed in Ashford Studios in Ireland.

How can I watch Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix?

The series is available to stream now, and there are six episodes in total.

Is there a trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga?

You can watch the trailer below:

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer fans convinced Badger is Ne-Yo after recognising 'distinctive voice'