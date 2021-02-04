The Masked Singer fans convinced Badger is James Blunt after 'army' clue

4 February 2021, 12:01

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Who is Badger? There's now been yet another celebrity name thrown into the mix...

Trying to work out who Badger is on The Masked Singer is taking up about 90 per cent of our time, but we finally relaxed earlier this week after the theory that it's Ne-Yo got us convinced.

But now a new name has been thrown into the mix that's put a major spanner in the works - as viewers are now thinking it could be singer James Blunt.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans convinced Badger is Ne-Yo after recognising 'distinctive voice'

Viewers have flocked to Twitter to with theories that Badger could be the You're Beautiful singer - and it's all because of a clue he revealed on last Saturday's show.

In his VT, Badger said that he had collected 'medals' - and fans think this could be a nod to James' time as a captain in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army, where he served for six years.

Badger said: "There's more than one type of studio this badger is familiar with.

"Just look at all my awards."

Badger was then seen holding up three military medals.

One person tweeted: "Badger is James Blunt for sure.

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday
The Masked Singer continues this Saturday. Picture: ITV

"Every clue points to him; medals and the military, motorbikes, boarding school...

"Anonymous was the intro to his album, he did Chemistry A-Level, did a ‘virtual’ concert, is a poet/songwriter, a great musician."

Another added: "I am convinced that Badger is James Blunt. Medals, green uniform? Totally convinced."

A third wrote: "James Blunt is Badger! The military clues? My boyfriend pointed it out and I could suddenly hear his tone at times."

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday night at 7pm

