The Masked Singer fans convinced Sausage is Stacey Solomon after spotting major clue

By Polly Foreman

Is Sausage Stacey Solomon? While the odds on favourite is Sheridan Smith, fans have spotted a new clue that goes against the theory...

The Masked Singer UK returns to our screens this weekend, and we're so excited to don our detective hats and play the best guessing game on TV.

Read more: Who is favourite to win The Masked Singer?

If you've been living under a rock and aren't familiar with its format, the show sees mystery celebs don elaborate costume and perform a song each week to a live audience and panel of judges, who are then tasked with guessing who they are.

They are helped along by a number of handy clues given in their VTs, costumes and song choices.

While some characters remain a complete mystery (see: Badger), there are a few who have a clear front-runner when it comes to celeb guesses.

Read more: The Masked Singer's John Thomson shares video of daughters' shock as he's unmasked as Bush Baby

One of these is Sausage, who the bookies have put at odds of 2/1 as being Sheridan Smith.

Who is Sausage? Picture: ITV

However, a new theory could throw a huge spanner in the works - as it claims that Sausage is actually Stacey Solomon, who is current second favourite at 5/1.

TikTok user Sophie Marsh filmed an advert promoting the show last Saturday, with 'That's Not My Name' by The Ting Tings playing in the background as the characters performed.

And, as the singer sang the lyrics 'They Call Me Stacey', the shot cut to Sausage's performance.

Sophie wrote alongside the video: "IT SAYS STACEY ON SAUSAGE!!! Is that a clueee".

Sausage has given away a number of clues regarding her identity in her first three performances, including that she's a 'combination of a little bit of everything', and is a 'bit of a girly girl' even though she looks like a tomboy.

Her 'two lies and a truth' were:

"My hair colour is officially certified by law.

"Someone once said I look like a popstar, I sound like a popstar and I am a popstar.

"I owe my career to a horse"

Stacey's Loose Women panelists previously discussed the rumour that it's her, with Coleen Nolan saying: "I think it definitely sounds like Stacey. There’s elements of it. And she loves sausage and chips."

The full list of odds for Sausage are below:

(from Betfair)

Sheridan Smith: 1/2

Stacey Solomon: 5/1

Billie Piper: 8/1

Beverley Knight: 12/1

Stacey Dooley: 18/1

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer's Blob 'exposed' after viewers spot key clue