The Masked Singer's John Thomson shares video of daughters' shock as he's unmasked as Bush Baby

By Polly Foreman

John Thomson was unveiled as Bush Baby on Saturday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer is now entering its sixth week, and the ITV show is just as wild as ever.

Last week, the mysterious Bush Baby was unmasked - and it turned out it was comedian John Thomson, which none of the judges guessed correctly.

John has now shared an incredible video of his two daughters - named Olivia and Sophia Melody - reacting to his unmasking, and it looks like they'd caught their dad out.

After he removed his mask, they both screamed: "I knew it!", before Olivia said: "Look at you!".

John Thomson shared a video of his daughters watching his unmasking. Picture: Instagram/John Thomson

John's daughters were beside themselves at the reveal. Picture: Instagram/John Thomson

The family shared a huge at the end of the video. Picture: Instagram/John Thomson

The pair then hugged their dad before repeating: "We knew it!"

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett was one of the many rushing to the comment section, and wrote: "THIS IS WONDERFUL! You were amazing xx".

John Thomson previously told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that his kids clocked it was him after recognising his mannerisms.

During an appearance on This Morning, he said: "My daughters Olivia and Sophia were on to it very early because they pick up my little mannerisms – it's the tiny stuff they recognised."

"Some of the clues as well. I said never work with children and animals and I've done both – and I've said that and Olivia remembered it.

John was unmasked on Saturday night. Picture: ITV

"I was a children's entertainer in Corrie with a parrot."

On Saturday night, For the first time in the series, all eight contestants performed on the same night - with Sausage, Dragon, Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Badger, and Robin all performing their third songs.

Dragon and Bush Baby were in the bottom two following an audience vote, and the judges opted to sent the latter home.

After John was revealed, he told judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan that there was a he said that there was a 'sense of relief' in not having to wear it again.

He said: "I have to say, as a northerner who doesn't feel the cold, who is already covered in hair, it hasn't been the greatest. There was a sense of relief."

Vieweres were stunned that Bush Baby was John, with one writing: "No way John is Bush Baby!"

Another added: "Oh wow John Thomson was Bush Baby & I thought it was Mark Little".

A third wrote: "Omg so Bush Baby is John Thomson. I had no idea and I love Cold Feet!"

