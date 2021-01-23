The Masked Singer viewers stunned as Bush Baby is finally revealed

Bush Baby has been unmasked. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK returned for episode five tonight, and a new celeb was unmasked...

The Masked Singer returned for its fifth episode tonight, and one more famous face was unveiled after a dramatic elimination.

For the first time in the series, all eight contestants performed on the same night - with Sausage, Dragon, Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Badger, and Robin all performing their third songs.

Dragon and Bush Baby were in the bottom two following an audience vote, and the judges opted to sent the latter home.

After a dramatic unmasking - it turned out it was comedian John Thomson!

John Thomson was Bush Baby! Picture: ITV

Speaking about the clues that referred to magic in his VTs, he revealed that he is an amateur magician.

When asked why he decided to do the show, John said: "Why not?"

And speaking about his costume, he said that there was a 'sense of relief' in not having to wear it again.

He said: "I have to say, as a northerner who doesn't feel the cold, who is already covered in hair, it hasn't been the greatest. There was a sense of relief.

None of the judges guessed his identity, and viewers were equally as shocked.

One wrote: "No way John is Bush Baby!"

Another added: "Oh wow John Thomson was Bush Baby & I thought it was Mark Little".

A third wrote: "Omg so Bush Baby is John Thomson. I had no idea and I love Cold Feet!"

Awww I love John Thompson, we named him as a passing theory but didn't stick with it.

Need to stop talking ourselves out of these 😂



This was fun, lets do it again next week. #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUK — Emily (@EmilyApricott) January 23, 2021

Last week, it was Grandfather Clock whose time was up - and it was revealed that ex-footballer and pundit Glenn Hoddle was behind the mask.

Speaking about his Grandfather Clock costume, he said: "It was so endearing, when I saw it, I just fell in love with it.

"It's been a bit surreal, it's been great fun. I've loved it. Good luck to all the contestants.

He added that he did the show because he's 'always loved singing'.

The other three celebs unmasked this series were Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), and Swan (Martine McCutcheon).

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of remaining Masked Singer contestants.

Sausage

Dragon

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Badger

Robin

