The Masked Singer viewers stunned as Bush Baby is finally revealed

23 January 2021, 20:39 | Updated: 23 January 2021, 20:56

Bush Baby has been unmasked
Bush Baby has been unmasked. Picture: ITV
The Masked Singer UK returned for episode five tonight, and a new celeb was unmasked...

The Masked Singer returned for its fifth episode tonight, and one more famous face was unveiled after a dramatic elimination.

Read more: Mark Wright 'catches out' Ben Shephard as he grills him on Masked Singer 'Badger' rumours

For the first time in the series, all eight contestants performed on the same night - with Sausage, Dragon, Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Bush Baby, Badger, and Robin all performing their third songs.

Dragon and Bush Baby were in the bottom two following an audience vote, and the judges opted to sent the latter home.

After a dramatic unmasking - it turned out it was comedian John Thomson!

John Thomson was Bush Baby!
John Thomson was Bush Baby! Picture: ITV

Speaking about the clues that referred to magic in his VTs, he revealed that he is an amateur magician.

When asked why he decided to do the show, John said: "Why not?"

And speaking about his costume, he said that there was a 'sense of relief' in not having to wear it again.

He said: "I have to say, as a northerner who doesn't feel the cold, who is already covered in hair, it hasn't been the greatest. There was a sense of relief.

Read more: Mark Wright 'exposes' Olly Murs as The Masked Singer's Robin: 'I think we've got him!'

None of the judges guessed his identity, and viewers were equally as shocked.

One wrote: "No way John is Bush Baby!"

Another added: "Oh wow John Thomson was Bush Baby & I thought it was Mark Little".

A third wrote: "Omg so Bush Baby is John Thomson. I had no idea and I love Cold Feet!"

Last week, it was Grandfather Clock whose time was up - and it was revealed that ex-footballer and pundit Glenn Hoddle was behind the mask.

Speaking about his Grandfather Clock costume, he said: "It was so endearing, when I saw it, I just fell in love with it.

"It's been a bit surreal, it's been great fun. I've loved it. Good luck to all the contestants.

He added that he did the show because he's 'always loved singing'.

The other three celebs unmasked this series were Alien (Sophie Ellis-Bextor), Seahorse (Mel B), and Swan (Martine McCutcheon).

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of remaining Masked Singer contestants.

Sausage

Dragon

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Badger

Robin

