The Masked Singer's Blob 'exposed' after viewers spot key clue

18 January 2021, 07:43 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 09:10

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Blob performed his second song on Saturday night, and fans think they've got him rumbled...

The Masked Singer is now in its fourth week, and the new series of the ITV show is just as bonkers as the last.

Saturday night's episode saw the second performances from Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Viking, Harlequin and Blob - and it was Grandfather Clock who was eliminated at the end of the show.

As usual, all the characters gave handy clues about their identity before each performance, and fans now think they've rumbled the identity of Blob.

Blob performed their second song on Saturday night
Blob performed their second song on Saturday night. Picture: ITV

Viewers have claimed they are '100%' sure that Lenny Henry is behind the mask.

One of his clues is that he has four eyes, which many believe to be a reference to his character Trevor McDoughnut.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "The blob Lenny Henry he got slimed an his childrens show and the glasses represent when he impersonated Trevor McDonald#MaskedSinger."

Viewers seem in agreement that Blob is Lenny Henry
Viewers seem in agreement that Blob is Lenny Henry. Picture: PA

Another wrote: “Wait a minute, the blob sounds like Sir @LennyHenry #maskedsinger the glasses thing may relate to Trevor McDonut,”

There was also reference to a teaching career, with many people are guessing is a reference to his role in Hope & Glory.

Another added: “Only one I’ve got is Lenny Henry as the blob, glasses clue is Trevor mcdonut, and he played a teacher in Hope & Glory #MaskedSinger.”

A number of his clues on Saturday night referenced music, which many think could be a nod to the records he made for Comic Relief.

Twitter seems pretty much agreed on Blob's identity, with one writing: "Blob’s 100% Lenny Henry #maskedsingeruk Got to be..."

