Ross Kemp looks unrecognisable after terrifying wasp attack left him in hospital

EastEnders star Ross Kemp ended up in hospital after he disturbed a wasp nest.

Ross Kemp has revealed his swollen face after suffering a terrifying wasp attack this week.

Taking to Instagram, the former EastEnders star, 56, explained how he had gone up to the loft on Monday, unaware there was a wasps nest.

They then became aggressive and stung Ross’ face several times around his nose and mouth.

In a video showing the almost unrecognisable star with an inflamed face, he joked: “I look like Mick Jagger don't I?

“Well that's what happens when you get stung by three or four wasps in the nasal and lip area.

“Be careful of those critters, don't go upsetting them by opening up a loft space without asking their permission first.”

The soap star captioned the video: “You might think I deserve this…when wasps attack.”

Ross Kemp was stung by three or four bees. Picture: Instagram

After filming the clip, Ross was then forced to go to hospital to reduce the swelling, sharing another message thanking the doctors who treated him.

He continued: “Now being seen by our fantastic NHS. A very cool doctor's just given me hydrocortisone, hopefully that's gonna bring it down a bit.

“I just can't get no satisfaction, ow, it hurts a bit.”

Alongside it he wrote: “At the doctors. Love the NHS.”

Obviously, Ross’ followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Ouch, hope that feels better soon.😢”

“Oh my goodness 😬😲🐝 hope you’re ok!,” said another, while a third joked: “Are you sure you're not getting Botox? sorry for laughing stay safe.

Later in the evening, Ross gave one final update on his injuries, saying it ‘could have been a lot worse’.

Speaking into his face camera, the Grant Mitchell actor said: “I just want to say a huge thanks to Dr Lettuce, for sporting me out obviously I’m still a massive botox victim but that just goes to show when you mess with nature.

“I had no idea when I was opening that hatch there was actually a wasp nest on top of it. I am very lucky that they only stung me around my nose and top lip, it could have been a lot worse.”

He finally added: “Thank you very much again you lovely lovely NHS.”

