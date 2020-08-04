Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle 'devastated' over miscarriage following year of IVF treatment

Brian McFadden and his fiancée suffered a devastating miscarriage. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Brian McFadden and his bride-to-be have revealed their heartbreaking struggles to get pregnant.

Brian McFadden, 40, and his fiancée Danielle, 38, have been trying to get pregnant for two years.

The couple – who got engaged last year, just before Christmas – struggled to conceive, and so turned to IVF treatment with hopes they could start their own family.

However, Brian and Danielle have now revealed they suffered a devastating miscarriage during their first round of IVF.

Brian and Danielle have been trying to get pregnant for two years. Picture: Instagram/ Brian McFadden

Speaking to OK!, Danielle explained how she lost the baby five weeks into the pregnancy after she started bleeding.

"I was about five weeks in. I felt pregnant. I had a backache and some tiredness", she told the publication: "Then I started bleeding and the symptoms disappeared. I took a pregnancy test and it was negative. A blood test in hospital confirmed I’d lost the baby."

Brian was in Dubai at the time, which meant she had to break the difficult news to him over the phone.

Danielle suffered a miscarriage five weeks into her pregnancy. Picture: PA

When Danielle flew out to Dubai to be with Brian, she said he "didn't believe the baby was gone".

The Westlife star took his fiancée to see a top gynaecologist while they were out there, but a scan confirmed Danielle had lost the baby.

Speaking of the moment reality hit him, Brian said: "It was the worst sinking feeling ever."

The couple are continuing with their IVF journey. Picture: Instagram- Brian McFadden

The couple have continued IVF treatment with hopes they will be able to have a baby together.

However, they have said that they would consider using a surrogate or turning to adoption if they needed to.

Brian and Danielle were set to marry this year, but their big day had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

