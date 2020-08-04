Will Young devastated after twin brother Rupert dies aged 41

Rupert Young has sadly passed away. Picture: REX/Getty

Rupert Young has tragically passed away.

Will Young's twin brother Rupert has died aged 41, a spokesperson for the singer has confirmed.

A friend told The Sun: "Will’s relationship with Rupert had been tough over the years at times, and they had both spoken about the mental health problems which had made it challenging.

"But there were hopes he had turned a corner and they are a very loving family - and utterly devastated by his passing."

Will's spokesperson has now confirmed the news, saying: "I can confirm that Will’s brother has very sadly passed away.

Will and Rupert in 2009. Picture: Getty

"We would like to request privacy for Will and his family during this very difficult and sad time."

Rupert's cause of death has not been confirmed.

Will had previously spoken about his brother's battle with alcohol and depression, telling The Daily Record in 2013: "There was a moment when I had to go to some awards thing. I had an album out, I was in a film and I was having a great time professionally. I had to drive past the train station, and I knew that he’d been there for a day, just drinking.

"But I knew I had to leave him alone. That was tough, of course it was, but you have to get on. And in that respect being so involved in work was a great thing."

“It’s very tough having a family member who is an addict. But when you’re dealing with that you eventually have to just stop and look after yourself. Me, my parents, my older sister, everyone. We all just had to walk away. We had to leave him."

Rupert passed away aged 41. Picture: REX

Rupert set up a charity called the Mood Foundation in 2008, which lists private therapists who offer free therapy to people with anxiety and depression.

He said at the time: "My aim is to help people suffering from depressive conditions who are being prevented from recovery because they cannot afford the correct treatment or they do not meet the correct 'threshold' to access the appropriate services.

"One sufferer affects the lives of everyone around them."

Our thoughts go out to Will and his family.

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 24 hours a day.