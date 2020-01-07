Brian McFadden slams ex Kerry Katona saying daughters must be 'sick of being bridesmaids'

Brian has slammed Kerry. Picture: Instagram + Getty

The former Westlife singer has hit out at his ex-wife for marrying and divorcing three times.

Brian McFadden has slated the mother of his children, Kerry Katona for her three divorces, saying that their daughters must be "f******g sick" of being bridesmaids.

However, the 39-year-old is getting married very soon himself, and for the third time, to his newest flame, PE teacher Danielle Parkinson, who he's been with since 2016 after they were introduced by Cole Paige.

READ MORE: Kerry Katona reveals she'd apologise to husband George Kay after he beat her

Kerry and Brian wed in 2002. Picture: Getty

Brian's stated that his daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly, 16, won't be bridesmaids at their wedding, revealing to OK! Magazine: "They've been bridesmaids for their mother about five times already so they're probably sick of it.

"There's only so many times you can be a bridesmaid.

"They must be thinking, 'Not another f*****g wedding!'"

The former Westlife singer wed his childhood sweetheart Kerry, also 39, in 2002, when she was a member of girl group Atomic Kitten, and while they had two daughters together, things fizzled and they divorced four years later in 2006.

Brian is getting wed to Danielle very soon. Picture: Instagram/BBC

There seems to be no bad blood between the pair as Kerry's admitted she's happy for Brian and Danielle.

She's stated she's "delighted" for the pair, especially as Danielle is a former Atomic Kitten super-fan.

Kerry, who's a mum of five got married a year after divorcing Brian, and wed Mark Croft in Gretna Green, who she had two children with, a daughter, Heidi and son, Maxwell.

Kerry with all five of her children and late ex-husband George Kay. Picture: Getty

They divorced in 2011 after Kerry battled with depression as well as alcohol and drug addition.

In 2014, Katona married rugby league player, the late George Kay, whom with she has one daughter named Dylan-Jorge, or DJ.

After divorcing Kerry in 2006, Brian didn't wed again until 2012, when he tied the knot with Irish model Vogue Williams, but they divorced five years later in 2017.