Holly Willoughby shares touching anniversary tribute to husband Dan Baldwin

Holly shared an adorable tribute to her husband Dan. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Polly Foreman

Holly Willoughby has been married to Dan Baldwin since 2007.

Holly Willoughby has described her husband Dan Baldwin as her 'absolute world' as she shared a touching message for their anniversary.

Sharing a photo of the moment they got married, she wrote: "Yesterday marked 13 years since this photo was taken...I love you so much Daniel... totally blessed... my absolute 🌎 ✨💗".

Holly and Dan got married on August 5 2007 after meeting through work.

They were friends for six months before they started dating, and they kept their relationship secret for eight months after they got together.

Dan proposed to Holly in 2006, and she later opened up about the special moment, saying: "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock. I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life, if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you. I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly."

The pair have three children - Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five.

Dan is a producer at ITV, and has worked on shows including Ministry of Mayhem, Through the Keyhole, Celebrity Juice and Virtually Famous.

He is also the Managing Director of production company Hungry Bear Media.

Speaking about her husband's career, Holly told Fabulous in 2017: "He's got his own production company, which is hugely successful, and he's doing brilliantly. We're very lucky, that's for sure."

