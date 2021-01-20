Where is the new First Dates restaurant? Filming location revealed

20 January 2021, 10:02

Where is the new First Dates restaurant?
Where is the new First Dates restaurant? Picture: Channel 4

Where is First Dates filmed? Find out the set location for the brand-new Manchester restaurant.

First Dates is finally back on our screens, and you may have noticed that the new series looks a little bit different...

Read more: Mark Wright 'catches out' Ben Shephard as he grills him on Masked Singer 'Badger' rumours

The Channel 4 show has had a shake up, with the show featuring new members of staff and a different set-up - and, for the first time ever, it won't be filmed in London.

Since it started in 2013, the show has been filmed in London's Paternoster Chop House, next to St Paul's Cathedral, but it has now moved to an entirely different city.

Here's your need-to-know.

First Dates is back for a new series
First Dates is back for a new series. Picture: Channel 4

Where is the new First Dates restaurant?

The new restaurant is called The Refinery, and it is located in Spinningfields, Manchester.

Speaking about the location-change, executive producer Jon Crisp told the BBC: "To be honest, we'd been looking for quite a while to change the restaurant because we filmed a lot there [in London], and we were keen to shake things up a little bit, create a new environment for daters which would keep their experience as real as possible.

"If you follow the same familiar steps, the daters know the process and procedures, and we were keen to make sure it felt more like real life."

Read more: This Morning viewers praise 'amazing' 11-year-old who has raised £130,000 by camping in his garden

What else has changed in the new series of First Dates?

The daters will also have to get used to a new set-up. Rather than being introduced to each other by Fred Sirieix, the diners will have to introduce themselves - which could make for a more awkward first meeting.

In addition, the dining area is located next to the bar, rather than being in another part of the restaurant.

The new restaurant is in Manchester
The new restaurant is in Manchester. Picture: Channel 4

There are also a new set of waiting staff, with Crisp adding: "Manchester is also quite fun, we've got new waiting staff who are from the area, and that gives us another flavour and different angle, and hopefully it adds a new charm."

A number of old favourites will return - including Fred, bartender Merlin Griffiths and waitress Cici Coleman, but they will be joined by a few new faces.

When is First Dates on Channel 4?

First Dates returned to Channel 4 on Tuesday 19 January at 10pm.

NOW READ:

A Teacher cast: who stars in the BBC show and where have you seen them before?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Elderly couple become TikTok stars during lockdown as dancing videos go viral

Elderly couple become TikTok stars during lockdown as dancing videos go viral
Laura won't be returning for First Dates this series

Why isn't waitress Laura Tott on the new series of First Dates?
Benidorm star Asa Elliott has been working as an Asda delivery man

Benidorm star Asa Elliott secretly working as an Asda delivery driver to support his family during Covid
Matthew Perry's dad was in an episode of Friends

Friends fans have only just discovered that Matthew Perry's real dad was in an episode
Who is First Dates bartender merlin?

Who is First Dates bartender Merlin Griffiths and does he have a wife or partner?

Trending on Heart

Pairs Fury shocked Loose Women viewers with her comments about dogs

Tyson Fury's wife Paris shocks Loose Women viewers after saying she'd be 'quite pleased' if family dog died
This is how you can help keep your dog from theft

How to keep your dog safe from theft as most commonly stolen breeds are revealed

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black shirt dress from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Finding Alice hasn't been commissioned for another series yet

Will there be another series of Finding Alice?

The Bay season one aired back in Spring 2019

The Bay series one recap: What happened at the end of the last season of ITV's The Bay?