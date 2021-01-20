Where is the new First Dates restaurant? Filming location revealed

Where is the new First Dates restaurant? Picture: Channel 4

Where is First Dates filmed? Find out the set location for the brand-new Manchester restaurant.

First Dates is finally back on our screens, and you may have noticed that the new series looks a little bit different...

The Channel 4 show has had a shake up, with the show featuring new members of staff and a different set-up - and, for the first time ever, it won't be filmed in London.

Since it started in 2013, the show has been filmed in London's Paternoster Chop House, next to St Paul's Cathedral, but it has now moved to an entirely different city.

Here's your need-to-know.

First Dates is back for a new series. Picture: Channel 4

Where is the new First Dates restaurant?

The new restaurant is called The Refinery, and it is located in Spinningfields, Manchester.

Speaking about the location-change, executive producer Jon Crisp told the BBC: "To be honest, we'd been looking for quite a while to change the restaurant because we filmed a lot there [in London], and we were keen to shake things up a little bit, create a new environment for daters which would keep their experience as real as possible.

"If you follow the same familiar steps, the daters know the process and procedures, and we were keen to make sure it felt more like real life."

What else has changed in the new series of First Dates?

The daters will also have to get used to a new set-up. Rather than being introduced to each other by Fred Sirieix, the diners will have to introduce themselves - which could make for a more awkward first meeting.

In addition, the dining area is located next to the bar, rather than being in another part of the restaurant.

The new restaurant is in Manchester. Picture: Channel 4

There are also a new set of waiting staff, with Crisp adding: "Manchester is also quite fun, we've got new waiting staff who are from the area, and that gives us another flavour and different angle, and hopefully it adds a new charm."

A number of old favourites will return - including Fred, bartender Merlin Griffiths and waitress Cici Coleman, but they will be joined by a few new faces.

When is First Dates on Channel 4?

First Dates returned to Channel 4 on Tuesday 19 January at 10pm.

