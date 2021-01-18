A Teacher cast: who stars in the BBC show and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of A Teacher? Picture: BBC

A Teacher cast: Kate Mara and Nick Robinson star on the drama, which is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for a new series to watch, US drama A Teacher has just dropped on BBC iPlayer, and is proving popular with viewers and critics.

It tells the story of an English teacher who embarks on an affair with her pupil after starting at a new school in Texas, and stars Kate Mara.

The miniseries was created by Hannah Fidel, and is based on her film of the same name.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

A Teacher stars Kate Mara and Nick Robinson. Picture: BBC

Kate Mara (Claire Wilson)

Kate Mara. Picture: PA

Kate Mara plays teacher Claire Wilson, a teacher at a Texas high school who starts having an affair with one of her pupils.

You will likely recognise Kate from a number of hit US dramas like House of Cards and American Horror Story, and she has also appeared in films like Morgan and The Marshall.

Nick Robinson (Eric Walker)

Nick Robinson. Picture: PA

Nick plays high school student Eric, a senior who hopes to go to college to study medicine.

Nick has also starred in sitcom Melissa & Joey, as well as films Jurassic World, Love, Simon, and Native Son.

Ashley Zukerman (Matt Mitchell)

Ashley Zukerman. Picture: PA

Ashley plays Claire's husband Matt, who she has been with since high school.

He is known for appearing an Australian TV show Rush, as well as political thriller The Code.

Ashley also recently had recurring roles in the ABC political drama Designated Survivor and Succession.

Shane Harper (Logan Davis)

Shane Harper. Picture: PA

Shane plays Logan, one of Eric's best friends.

He has also appeared in films Good Luck Charlie and God's Not Dead.

Marielle Scott (Kathryn Sanders)

Marielle Scott. Picture: PA

Marielle plays French teacher Kathryn, who Claire becomes friends with on her first day at the school.

Marielle has also appeared in Netflix series You, as well as film Lady Bird.

Dylan Schmid (Josh Smith)

Dylan Schmid. Picture: PA

Dylan plays Josh, another of Eric's friends.

As well as A Teacher, Dylan has appeared in Snowpiercer, Horns and 1922.

Adam David Thompson (Nate Wilson)

Adam David Thompson. Picture: PA

Adam plays Nate, a police officer and Claire's brother.

He has also appeared in films Godless and Glass.

How can I watch A Teacher?

You can watch all episodes of A Teacher on BBC iPlayer.

Its description reads: "An abuse of power that will scar their lives forever. A high school teacher starts a sexual affair with her pupil, tearing their futures apart".

