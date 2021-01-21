Lorraine in hysterics after viewers spot very rude detail on her zebra-print dress

By Polly Foreman

Lorraine viewers messaged the show point out that the zebras looked like they were 'having a good time'...

Lorraine viewers were yesterday distracted by a potentially *very* rude detail on her dress.

The presenter, 61, was wearing a stunning zebra-print outfit, but fans of the show couldn't help but notice that a few of them seemed to be in a compromising position...

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Love #Lorraine, but have been distracted by the zebras on her shirt.

"Looks like they’re having a good time!"





Lorraine read out the tweet live on air. Picture: ITV

A highly-amused Lorraine read some of the messages out on the show, saying: "Thanks for all the messages this morning.

"Quite a few of you have been talking about my dress and the zebras…

"Thank you to all the people who have pointed out that the zebras are frolicking and romping."

Many people were fans of the dress, with one person tweeting: "PLEASE tell me where the pink zebra shirt is from?!"

The camera zoomed into the zebras during the segment. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere on the show, Coronation Street Star Katie McGlynn allowed cameras to accompany her on a smear test, as this week marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Week.

Katie McGlynn appeared on the show to raise awareness of cervical cancer. Picture: ITV

Katie said: "Cervical screenings are the best way to protect against cervical cancer.

"But many of us are still too shy, too scared, too embarrassed to go for our appointment. Well lucky for you, I am on my way to the hospital to get my smear test to prove to you all that there is nothing to worry about."

