Mark Labbett weight loss: how The Chase star achieved his dramatic transformation

27 April 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 21:01

Mark Labbett has lost two-and-a-half stone
Mark Labbett has lost two-and-a-half stone. Picture: PA

Chaser Mark showed off his dramatic weight loss last year - here's how he managed to shed the pounds.

Mark Labbett lost a whopping two-and-a-half stone last year through a combination of diet and exercise.

Read more: The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

The Chase star, 54, who stands at an impressive 6ft'6ins high, was photographed looking noticeably slimmer at a pub quiz in October 2019.

Mark Labbett has spoken publicly about his weight loss
Mark Labbett has spoken publicly about his weight loss. Picture: PA

How much weight did Mark Labbett lose?

Mark revealed that he had lost two-and-a-half-stone from his original 378lbs weight.

Previously opening up about his weight loss, Mark wrote on social media: "#thechase lost four inches off my chest and six inches off my belly in last six months. So they have bought me a new suit for the show. First target achieved (sic)".

Read more: The Chase fans left 'distracted' by Bradley Walsh's dramatic hair transformation

He also mentioned Lisa Riley - who famously lost around 11 stone - saying: "@Reallisariley I am not at your level yet but in last six months dropped 2.5 stones, four inches off chest and six inches off stomach (sic)".

Lisa congratulated Mark on his weight loss, saying: "Mark that's FANTATSIC...and now you keep strong and keep going. With ZERO pressure doing it at your own pace, this is for YOU and nobody else CHAMPION, I'm crazy proud of you @MarkLabbett (sic)".

Mark pictured in 2017
Mark pictured in 2017. Picture: PA

How did Mark Labbett lose weight?

Mark is said to have lost weight through a combination of diet and exercise.

Opening up about his decision to lose weight on Loose Women, he said: “It was the diabetes. My colleague Paul Sinha also got the diagnosis and he rapidly lost two stone and he went from being diabetic to pre or non-diabetic.”

He added: "I’m waiting for my next check up and I’m hoping the figures are going to be better.

"I’m still eating very well – I'm just cutting out sugar because of the Type 2 diabetes."

He appeared on TV show Sugar Free Farm, and revealed that he'd turned down the chance to appear on I'm A Celebrity because of the lack of food on the show.

Mark has lost two-and-a-half stone (pictured in 2020)
Mark has lost two-and-a-half stone (pictured in 2020). Picture: PA

Mark said: "I've been asked to do the jungle but the base calorie intake is about 700. Look at me! If I survived a week I'd drop three stone and cannibalism would be on the cards.

"On Sugar Free Farm the weight fell off me because I couldn't eat enough. Does 'The Chase' need me big? Put it this way, whenever I start losing weight because I'm doing a fitness kick of whatever, the producers go past me and hand me a second portion of pudding."

