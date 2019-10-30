The Chase star Mark Labbett shows off dramatic weight loss following marriage fallout

Mark - or 'The Beast' - has had a highly publicised fallout with his wife Katie, who is

Mark Labbett has shown off a huge two and a half stone weight loss following a tumultuous year for The Chase star.

The Beast, as he's known as on the ITV show, showed off a significantly slimmer figure as he posed for photos at a pub quiz he attended.

Mark Labbett showed off his dramatic weight loss at a pub quiz. Picture: Evening Gazette

Speaking about his weight loss, Mark recently tweeted: "#thechase lost four inches off my chest and six inches off my belly in last six months. So they have bought me a new suit for the show. First target achieved (sic)".

Mark, 54, recently revealed that he and his wife Katie, 26, who is also his second cousin, were trying to reconcile following a highly publicised fallout earlier this year.

The couple ended things after it emerged Katie had been seeing another man, but she later claimed that Mark had been aware of the affair.

He and Katie are trying to reconcile their marriage. Picture: Getty

Addressing their split, Katie previously told The Sun on Sunday: “Mark and I had been talking about separating for some time — we have been drifting for a while.

“He works away a lot and that’s been hard. A lot of people think it’s the age difference but we don’t see that as the factor.

“It’s more that we don’t have mutual friends, and our lives are just very different.

The Chase star has lost two-and-a-half stone in the last year. Picture: Evening Gazette

“I met Scott by accident, on a night out, and we just clicked. It wasn’t intentional, it just happened. But Mark always knew — straight from the off I was honest."

Mark recently appeared on Loose Women and revealed that he and Katie were 'working through a rough patch'.

He said: "Like a lot of relationships, you go through a rough patch. We’re working our way through it.

"A newspaper offered us a sum of money and we kindly denied. We're quite private, there's no pictures of our son online and I'm not going to name him until he's old enough to make the decision."