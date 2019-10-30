Marnie Simpson gives birth to 'beautiful' baby boy with boyfriend Casey Johnson

By Naomi Bartram

Marnie Simpson has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Casey Johnson.

Congratulations are in order as former Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson and her boyfriend Casey Johnson welcomed their first child together yesterday.

The 27-year-old's representative told OK! magazine: “Marnie gave birth to a beautiful baby boy yesterday afternoon. Mother and son are both doing well.”

No other details about the birth or the baby’s name have been revealed.

This comes after the reality star opened up about being 13 days overdue as he was supposed to be born around October 16.

She was later forced to book an induction after being left feeling 'uncomfortable' as she awaited the birth of her little on.

Writing on her Instagram stories last week, she said: "Look How big my bump is guys I'm overdue now and really badly suffering!

"Sorry I've been a little inactive it's just I’m so uncomfortable now.

"Wanna keep you all updated as much as possible but struggling to even talk now lol.

"Thanks for all the constant support and messages love you all loads I'll let you know when little one has made his arrival."

In another social media post, Marnie said ‘words can’t explain’ the discomfort she was feeling.

“So blessed to have this human in my life. I've suffered so badly the last week as I'm now ten days over due and I have to admit it's tough,” she said.

“Words can't explain the discomfort, but generally wouldn't be able to get through it without you. Love you so much. I'm so lucky to have you by my side.”

Marnie and Casey have been together for two years after meeting on MTV's Single AF.

After a bumpy road to romance, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in April, following fears over Marnie's fertility.

Opening up about becoming a dad for the first time, former X Factor star said: “I don't think you're ever ready until it happens, but we're so excited. It feels amazing.”