Emmerdale's Lisa Riley had 1.5 stone of excess skin removed after weight loss

6 April 2020, 11:55

Lisa Riley has opened up about her 12-stone weight loss
Lisa Riley has opened up about her 12-stone weight loss. Picture: PA/Getty

Lisa Riley has opened up about her incredible 12 stone weight loss.

Lisa Riley has opened up about her weight loss, revealing that she had 1.5 stone of excess skin removed as part of her huge 12-stone weight loss.

The Emmerdale star, 43, slimmed down after giving up alcohol and junk food in 2012, but was left with a huge amount of excess skin.

Opening up about her decision to lose weight, Lisa told the Mirror: “I started thinking about my own health.

Lisa decided to lose weight after becoming concerned about her health
Lisa decided to lose weight after becoming concerned about her health. Picture: Getty

“People forget how gigantic I was. With the skin removal I lost twelve stone, one pound.

“The surgeon chopped off one stone, four pounds. Since then my weight has more or less stayed the same.”

Speaking about her new diet, Lisa added: “Now, for lunch I eat either a bowl of soup or a plain jacket potato.

"I’m never going to be size 28 again. I look at pictures of me back then and think: 'Who's that girl?' She doesn't exist any more."

Lisa is known for playing Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale, but the soap has been temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus lockdown.

An ITV spokesperson said: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

Lisa revealed she had 1.5 stone of skins surgically removed
Lisa revealed she had 1.5 stone of skins surgically removed. Picture: PA

"We've been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

"We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months."

