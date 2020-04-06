Gordon Ramsey and family share new pictures of baby Oscar for his first birthday

Gordon Ramsey and the rest of his family celebrated Oscar's first birthday. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsey/Tilly Ramsey

By Alice Dear

Gordon Ramsey and the rest of his family have been celebrating their youngest child's birthday over the weekend.

Gordon Ramsey shared a new snap of his son, Oscar, over the weekend to celebrate the little one's first birthday.

Posting a picture of the adorable baby boy on his shoulders, the celerity chef, 53, captioned the image with: "Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy."

Gordon's daughter Megan, 22, was also quick to join in the birthday celebrations, posting a collection of unseen snaps of the adorable baby.

Gordon and Tana Ramsey welcomed Oscars in April last year. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsey

Alongside the collection of images, Megan wrote: "Happiest happiest 1st birthday to my little best friend, no idea where a year has gone but all I know is that you make everyday amazing and we all love you so much."

Gordon's other daughter Tilly also wished Oscar a happy birthday online, posting a sweet image of her kissing him when he was only a newborn.

Gordon's daughter Megan also shared some pictures of the little one. Picture: Instagram/Megan Ramsey

Milly Ramsey shared a new picture of her with baby Oscar to celebrate his birthday. Picture: Instagram/Milly Ramsey

Gordon and wife Tana, 44, welcomes Oscar on April 4 back in 2019.

Oscar was the couple's fifth baby, joining siblings Matlida, Jack, Megan and Holly in the Ramsey clan.

Oscar is Tana and Gordon Ramsey's fifth child. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsey

Gordon and Tana announced the birth of Oscar last year with an Instagram post.

The picture showed the newborn in Tana's arms in hospital, with Gordon captioning the image: "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!".

