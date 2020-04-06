Gordon Ramsey and family share new pictures of baby Oscar for his first birthday

6 April 2020, 11:26

Gordon Ramsey and the rest of his family celebrated Oscar's first birthday
Gordon Ramsey and the rest of his family celebrated Oscar's first birthday. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsey/Tilly Ramsey
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gordon Ramsey and the rest of his family have been celebrating their youngest child's birthday over the weekend.

Gordon Ramsey shared a new snap of his son, Oscar, over the weekend to celebrate the little one's first birthday.

Posting a picture of the adorable baby boy on his shoulders, the celerity chef, 53, captioned the image with: "Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy."

READ MORE: Jacqueline Jossa says 'if you don't have a garden, tough' as she despairs at lockdown rule-breakers

Gordon's daughter Megan, 22, was also quick to join in the birthday celebrations, posting a collection of unseen snaps of the adorable baby.

Gordon and Tana Ramsey welcomed Oscars in April last year
Gordon and Tana Ramsey welcomed Oscars in April last year. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsey

Alongside the collection of images, Megan wrote: "Happiest happiest 1st birthday to my little best friend, no idea where a year has gone but all I know is that you make everyday amazing and we all love you so much."

Gordon's other daughter Tilly also wished Oscar a happy birthday online, posting a sweet image of her kissing him when he was only a newborn.

Gordon's daughter Megan also shared some pictures of the little one
Gordon's daughter Megan also shared some pictures of the little one. Picture: Instagram/Megan Ramsey
Milly Ramsey shared a new picture of her with baby Oscar to celebrate his birthday
Milly Ramsey shared a new picture of her with baby Oscar to celebrate his birthday. Picture: Instagram/Milly Ramsey

Gordon and wife Tana, 44, welcomes Oscar on April 4 back in 2019.

Oscar was the couple's fifth baby, joining siblings Matlida, Jack, Megan and Holly in the Ramsey clan.

Oscar is Tana and Gordon Ramsey's fifth child
Oscar is Tana and Gordon Ramsey's fifth child. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsey

Gordon and Tana announced the birth of Oscar last year with an Instagram post.

The picture showed the newborn in Tana's arms in hospital, with Gordon captioning the image: "After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch!".

READ MORE: Nursery shares brilliant craft idea to keep kids busy during coronavirus lockdown

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The gang chat lockdown and trolls this week - don't miss it!

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Celebs in lockdown, and chatting to Justin Timberlake
One girl was left delighted when the original Broadway cast of Hamilton performed for her via Zoom on John Krasinski's Some Good News Youtube show.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast of Hamilton perform for girl, 9, over video call after show was cancelled
Lisa Riley has opened up about her 12-stone weight loss

Emmerdale's Lisa Riley had 1.5 stone of excess skin removed after weight loss
Jacqueline Jossa has shared her despair at those flouting lockdown rules

Jacqueline Jossa says 'if you don't have a garden, tough' as she despairs at lockdown rule-breakers
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £129 pink floral dress from Ghost

Trending on Heart

If you're in dire need of a cut, make sure it's done to the best of your ability

How to cut your boyfriend's hair at home during lockdown according to an expert

Beauty

Could outdoor exercise be banned during UK lockdown?

Will outdoor exercise be banned? What might happen if people flout lockdown rules

News

You'll be able to create your own from home!

Woman reveals how to make your own giant Jaffa Cake at home using simple ingredients

Food & Health

This Morning mocked up what the wall would look like with digital images

How to digitally send your child's rainbow drawings to the new NHS Nightingale Hospital

This Morning

How to celebrate your birthday in lockdown

How to celebrate your birthday during lockdown: Fun ideas to make your big day special

Lifestyle

A fertility expert has given some reassuring advice to pregnant women

Fertility expert issues reassuring advice for pregnant women during coronavirus pandemic

This Morning