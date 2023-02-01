Bradley Walsh's huge earnings revealed as he raked in millions last year

Bradley Walsh earned millions last year. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Bradley Walsh reportedly earned millions last year from hosting The Chase and appearing on other TV shows.

Bradley Walsh has become one of the nation’s most-loved TV presenters after fronting The Chase for more than a decade.

And it turns out he’s made a fair amount of money from his time on the ITV show, as Brad’s earnings for 2022 have now been revealed.

According to The Sun, the star made a huge £2.6million profit last year which has been documented on Companies House.

The publication states that the latest accounts for Bradley’s company Wingit Productions reveal assets totalling £15.8 million, including £12 million in cash.

Bradley Walsh has been fronting The Chase since 2009. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere in the three page document, it shows £463,063 in current assets, £1.5m in property and £2m in fixed assets.

Brad’s company also owns land to the south-west of the M25 close to Theydon Mount which is made up of three fields and four ponds.

Bradley’s firm reportedly bought the land for £400,000 in 2018 using funds from WingIt Productions. His wife Donna also owns a £500,000 property nearby.

In total, Brad has had three companies over the years, with Elevenses Ltd. being dissolved in 2018.

The same year he started Barnstormer Holdings in 2018 which he runs with son Barney.

Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

All of these earnings mean Bradley’s net worth was estimated to be around £20million last year, which is even more than his ITV co-stars Ant and Dec.

Bradley’s impressive bank balance isn’t surprising considering he fronts shows such as The Chase, Beat The Chasers and Bradley Walsh: Breaking Dad.

He also previously fronted Wheel of Fortune and Lily Savage's Blankety Blank and his acting roles include The Larkins, Lock, Stock…, Night and Day and The Bill spin-off M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team.

Coronation Street fans will of course recognise Brad for playing Danny Baldwin in the soap from 2004–2006.

