The Chase fans furious as Bradley Walsh doesn’t allow ‘correct’ answer

24 October 2022, 10:50

ITV viewers were angry when The Chase contestant Sarah was told she had given the wrong answer.

Fans of The Chase were left confused when one team lost out on a ‘correct answer’.

On Friday, Bradley Walsh welcomed a new batch of contestants made up of Sarah from Bristol, Finlay from Reading, Dave from Anglesey and Nichola from Birmingham.

The team took on Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha in a bid to win a huge cash prize, but many fans have claimed they missed out on a correct answer.

The Chase contestants missed out on £23,000
The Chase contestants missed out on £23,000. Picture: ITV

Things started off well as Sarah made it through to the final Chase with an impressive £5,000.

Finlay also stormed through with a whopping £7,000, while Dave and Nichola also made it through, making it a full house.

After building up £23,000 as a team, all four of the contestants put in a great final performance and built up 17 steps.

However, viewers are convinced they should have got 18 after Bradley asked a question about Vespas.

He said: "What type of vehicle is the Vespa Primavera 50?"

Sarah buzzed in and gave the answer of ‘moped’ before being told the correct answer was ‘scooter’.

The Chase contestant Sarah answered moped instead of scooter
The Chase contestant Sarah answered moped instead of scooter. Picture: ITV

People at home weren’t happy, as one person wrote on Twitter: "If I was Sarah I’d go to the producers about that moped question, I’d be fuming".

"Come on #TheChase. A Vespa IS a moped. Very unfair to insist on scooter,” said someone else.

A third asked: "Moped or scooter? The eternal debate,” while a fourth added: "What?! They didn’t give moped?!?! A moped is a scooter!"

A fifth agreed: Alfie commented : "Sorry is a scooter not a moped???"

Unfortunately for the team, Paul managed to catch them with 25 seconds to spare so the extra point wouldn’t have made any difference.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her Tweed skirt from Reserved

Celebrities

Priya Sharma is played by Fiona Wade

Emmerdale shock as Fiona Wade set to exit as Priya Sharma

Here's when I'm A Celebrity 2022 starts

I'm A Celebrity 2022 start date revealed as Ant and Dec return to Australia

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Here's who's died in Emmerdale so far

A list of everyone who has died in the Emmerdale storm

The Crown creator has defended the latest series

The Crown creator defends King Charles storyline after backlash

Netflix

Trending on Heart

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

Pregnant women to be handed free vapes by London council.

Pregnant women handed free vapes to help them quit smoking

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to anyone paying their energy bills by direct debit

Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone paying energy bills by direct debit

Lifestyle

Peter Andre reveals his house was damaged by the storm while his daughter was inside.

Peter Andre shares footage as his home is struck by lightning

A worker has been praised for saving a dog's life

Railway worker praised for rescuing dog stuck on train tracks

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has been forced to delete a Tweet

Martin Lewis forced to delete tweet about daughter, 9, after trolls accuse him of lying

Celebrities

James Argent has a new girlfriend

Who is James 'Arg' Argent's girlfriend Stella and how old is she?

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans think Samson has died

Emmerdale fans 'work out' what happened to Samson after he goes missing in the storm

A mum has gone viral for her heating hack

Mum takes heating console to work so kids can't turn it up

Lifestyle

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

Lifestyle

Gogglebox won't be on Friday

Why is Gogglebox cancelled this week and when is it back on?

Gogglebox

Here's how much money an expert has said you should save by the time you're 30

Expert claims this is how much money you should have saved by the age of 30

Lifestyle

A doctor has explained why you should never kiss your dog on the mouth

Why you should never kiss your dog on its mouth, according to an expert

Lifestyle

Liv Flaherty was killed in Emmerdale last night

Emmerdale shares emotional goodbye message from Isobel Steele after shock Liv death

Shaughna Phillips hasn't revealed her boyfriend

Shaughna Phillips’ boyfriend: Who is the pregnant Love Island star’s partner?