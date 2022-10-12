The Chase fans blast Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants of £52k jackpot

Fans of The Chase have questioned host Bradley Walsh for refusing to accept the ‘correct’ answer.

Bradley Walsh has been criticised by The Chase fans after he seemingly ignored a correct answer from one of the contestants.

During Tuesday's episode of the ITV show, host Bradley welcomed brand new team Charlie, Catherine, Heidi and Antony to take on Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

And it was a solid performance from everyone, as all four players managed to make it into the final Chase with a huge jackpot in the bank.

The Chase contestants were 'robbed' say viewers. Picture: ITV

Catherine even managed to bank a higher offer of £38,000, meaning the team were competing to take home a prize of £52,000.

Following a strong performance the whole show, Charlie, Catherine, Heidi and Antony managed to build up an impressive 21 steps.

But viewers at home think this should have been 22, as they claim Bradley didn’t accept a correct answer about a jockey.

The presenter asked: "Leap of Faith is a memoir by which Italian jockey?”, to which Charlie answered "Franco Dettori".

This wasn’t accepted as the legendary jockey is known as Frankie Dettori, however his real name is Lanfranco Dettori.

Mark Labbett ended up catching The Chase team. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately, the Beast was also on good form and managed to catch up with them with just three seconds left, meaning that extra question could have made all the difference.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Someone please tell me why "Franco Dettori" wasn't allowed when that is genuinely his name (Lanfranco) robbed of 52k"

Someone else said: "Well, given there was literally one point in it and the answer Franco wasn’t permitted for Lanfranco Detorri; given it is actually the guys real name, not Frankie. I’m pretty certain the team did actually win today.. even if they didn’t take home the £52k."

While a third person agreed: "Totally agree, his name is Lanfranco not actually Frankie, so they should’ve won that money."