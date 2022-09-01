Moment The Chase player makes history with biggest-ever solo win of £80,000

A contestant on The Chase took home a record-breaking amount of money on the show this week.

Bradley Walsh was left gobsmacked this week when a contestant on The Chase took home £80,000.

The record-breaking episode saw a new team of four go up against professional quizzer Jenny Ryan aka The Vixen.

And things didn’t start well when the first three contestants, Annabelle, Toby and Sarah, were all knocked out of the game, despite impressing with their cash builders.

This left it up to Dan to try and beat Jenny all on his own in a bid to take home big money.

Dan won £80,000 on The Chase. Picture: ITV

After managing to get £5,000 in the first round, he decided to take a big risk and try his luck at the high offer of £80,000.

Despite standing at the podium solo, Dan built up 16 correct answers, and with three successful pushbacks, he was crowned the winner.

Speaking to the stunned contestant, Bradley explained: "That is the highest amount any single player has ever won on the show.

"When you threw the first two pushbacks away, I thought we were done.”

He cheekily added: "When I say £80,0000 really, it's only £72,000 because I take 10 per cent.

Dan won £80,000 on The Chase. Picture: ITV

"Me and the crew are gonna go out to the pub for a drink after this.”

When Bradley asked what Dan wanted to do with the money, he revealed he planned to travel to New Zealand to see his family.

And viewers at home were shocked by the huge win, with one writing on Twitter: “What a win, congratulations Dan. @jenlion @BradleyWalsh #TheChase.”

“#TheChase never rooted for someone more in my life tbh,” someone else wrote.

Bradley Walsh was shocked on The Chase. Picture: ITV

A third said: “Can't believe Dan on #thechase got some really simple questions wrong like Buffalo wings but knew some obscure ballet move and some random Brazilian author and a heap of other hard answers! What a great episode though! So happy for him, 80k all to himself!”

A fourth added: “Wow, that’s amazing. Dan on the Chase, what a terrific player, Congratulation. #TheChase @BradleyWalsh.”