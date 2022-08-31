The Chase fans accuse first player of 'sabotaging' team with low offer

Bradley Walsh was surprised when The Chase contestant ignored the advice of his team and accepted the low offer.

The Chase fans were left shocked this week, when one contestant decided to take the lower offer.

On Tuesday, a team made up of Daniel, Nicola, Bobby and Adam took on Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha for a chance to win a life-changing sum of money.

And Daniel was up first as he joined Bradley Walsh in the hot seat and managed to build up an impressive £6,000 in the cash-builder.

Paul then went on to offer him a huge £30,000 higher offer if he took a step closer to the chaser, or a slightly less exciting £1,000 lower offer.

Daniel ignored the advice of his The Chase teammates. Picture: ITV

After he asked his teammates for advice, Adam told Daniel: "I think £6,000 is a great cash-builder, so just get back on the team."

Bobbie added: "It was a great start, you were very good but we need bums on seats so get back with the £6,000."

Nicola went on to say: "That first round was amazing, but we do need you back here."

After listening to his team, Daniel revealed: "Urgh! The 39 is good, but even £1,000 is a lot of money.

"I think I will take the £1,000.”

Viewers of the show weren’t impressed, as one joked on Twitter: "If you take the low offer you deserve to be kicked out. Sabotage #thechase."

Adam went home with nothing on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Someone else said: "Honestly, what is the point of going on #thechase being 1st up getting a quite respectable 6K in you're cash builder and then taking the LOW offer of a grand???"

"Hope they all go low now so Daniel doesn't steal anything... #TheChase,” said another.

Daniel managed to sail his way through to the final chase, however the same can’t be said for the rest of the players.

Nicola built a respectable £8,000 in her cash-builder but was knocked out one question away from being safe.

Bobbie also failed to make it to the final, and despite bravely picking the high offer of £59,000, Adam was also kicked out.

This means Daniel was the only player to make it to the Final Chase and managed to get 13 steps ahead of Paul on his own.

But it wasn’t quite enough and Paul caught Daniel with 46 seconds to spare meaning he lost the £1,000 he had earnt.