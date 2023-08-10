The Chase star Paul Sinha says 'time is running out' after Parkinson's update

By Hope Wilson

The Chase star Paul Sinha has spoken about his Parkinson's diagnosis.

The Chase favourite Paul Sinah, 53, has opened up about how Parkinson's disease has impacted his life, saying that his 'time is running out'.

In the run up to his Edinburgh Fringe performance, Paul appeared on the RHLSTP podcast where he spoke about how the neurological condition has affected him.

The Chaser said: "I have no idea how long I'm going to be a stand-up for, because I get more tired with every passing year. I just want to go up and do a show that is fun.

Paul Sinha has opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis. Picture: Getty/ITV

He added: "Without wishing to sound bleak, my time is running out. I don't know to what degree my time is running out. It could be five years, it could be 10. I just want to go, 'I'm enjoying myself'. I think it's important to end your career with no regrets.”

Paul Sinha has been a firm favourite on The Chase. Picture: ITV

Paul revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2019 with an emotional blog post.

The comedian wrote: "On the evening of Thursday May 30th, an experienced consultant neurologist calmly informed me that I had Parkinson’s disease."

He went on to describe how "behind the facade of the cheerful, late night comedy festival drunk was a man deeply scared about facing the truth when back in the UK."

Paul Sinha is also a stand-up comic. Picture: Alamy

Many of Paul's fans took to Twitter to share words of encouragement after The Chaser's latest interview.

One Twitter user sent their support saying: "Don't give up, keep going because you are brilliant. Other people with Parkinson's see you and it gives them hope. I know my friend who has it told me!"

Another wrote: "Paul I was devastated to read in the press today, your own prognosis for continuing performing. You are a remarkable talent in many ways and much loved by millions. I am deeply saddened and offer you by best wishes and all my prayers."

Paul Sinha was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. Picture: Alamy

What is Parkinson's disease?

According to the NHS Parkinson's disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.

Symptoms of the disease include involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles. Those with Parkinson's can also experience psychological symptoms like depression and anxiety.

Paul joined hit TV show The Chase in 2011 and is known by the nickname 'The Sinnerman.'

He is a Chaser alongside Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis, with the group also participating in The Chase spin-off show Beat the Chasers.

The professional quizzer has been married to husband Oliver Levy since 2019 and the couple have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together since 2022.

Paul Sinah and husband Oliver Levy have been regulars on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Gogglebox

