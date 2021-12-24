The Chase fans shocked as celebs win £140k after Shaun Wallace blunder

By Heart reporter

Shaun Wallace had a bad night on The Chase after celebrities managed to win £140,000.

It was a big night over on The Chase, after four celebrities managed to win a whopping £140,000 for charity.

Nicky Campbell, Colin Jackson, Anne Diamond and Josie Long took on all five chasers in a festive special of Bradley Walsh’s game show recorded last year.

It was Nicky who brought a significant chunk of the money to the table after he chose Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan’s higher offer of over £70,000 and made it back safely.

The Dark Destroyer lost The Chase. Picture: ITV

And things got even more tense when all of the stars took on Shaun Wallace in The Final Chase.

They put on a strong performance, managing to reach a score of 19.

The Dark Destroyer then got off to a bad start when he was forced to pass the very first question and the celebs managed to push themselves forward to 20.

After he was pushed back a few more times, Shaun only managed to reach 15 points, meaning the celebs bagged £35,000 each for their respective charities.

Despite losing, Shaun was very happy for the contestants and said it was ‘thoroughly well deserved’.

The celebrities won £140k on The Chase. Picture: ITV

He added: "Well played, thoroughly deserved to win. Everybody chipped in.

"I don't like to lose but you fantastically deserve it. Well done."

And viewers at home were just as excited, as one person wrote on Twitter: “Loved the delight on everyone’s face when the celebrities won £140k for charities on @ITVChase.”

This comes after one contestant on The Chase played for a whopping £101,000 earlier this week.

Ronnie became the first contestant ever on the ITV show to play for over £100k solo, after he successfully beat the Beast.

Ronnie played for £101k on The Chase. Picture: ITV

He was the last player left and he was offered a lower offer of £1 and higher offer of £101,000 after winning £1,000.

He decided to gamble and play for the £101k, prompting host Bradley Walsh to exclaim in excitement and hug him.

While he made it through to the final round, in the Final Chase, Ronnie was sadly beaten by the Beast with 1 minute 15 seconds remaining.

But Bradley was quick to congratulate him for his efforts, saying: "You've just made history - the biggest amount played for by a solo player!"