Bradley Walsh in shock as The Chase contestant beats Beast in huge £101k offer

23 December 2021, 11:36

Bradley Walsh was beside himself at the record-breaking moment
Bradley Walsh was beside himself at the record-breaking moment. Picture: ITV
A Chase contestant made history last night after playing for a whopping £101,000.

Bradley Walsh was beside himself in yesterday's episode of The Chase after a contestant played for a whopping £101,000.

Ronnie became the first contestant ever on the ITV show for play for over £100k solo, after he successfully beat the Beast.

He was the last player left, after all his teammates were kicked out, and he was offered a lower offer of £1 and higher offer of £101,000 after winning £1,000.

Ronnie went on to play for £101k in the record-breaking episode
Ronnie went on to play for £101k in the record-breaking episode. Picture: ITV

He decided to gamble and play for the £101k, prompting host Bradley Walsh to exclaim in excitement and hug him.

In the Final Chase, Ronnie managed to answer nine questions correctly - but he was sadly beaten by the Beast with 1 minute 15 seconds remaining.

Bradley Walsh nevertheless congratulated him on his victory, saying: "You've just made history - the biggest amount played for by a solo player!"

Ronnie eventually lost out to the Beast
Ronnie eventually lost out to the Beast. Picture: ITV

Viewers also took to Twitter to praise the contestant, with one writing: "Yano what? Well done to Ronnie! The only one to get through & he's made history! #TheChase."

Another added: "10/10 for effort Ronnie #TheChase."

