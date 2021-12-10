The Chase viewers furious after contestant takes huge minus offer
Bradley Walsh was left shocked after a contestant on The Chase accepted Jenny Ryan's minus offer of £17,000.
The Chase viewers were left stunned during last night's show after a contestant accepted a huge minus offer.
Thursday evening's episode saw Andy, Michelle, Jacob and Allie take on the Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen.
Allie, a mum-of-two, was last to take on the challenge - and she answered seven questions correctly in the quick-fire round.
Jenny then offered Allie a huge minus offer of £17,000, which Allie opted to take after discussion with her teammates.
A shocked Bradley Walsh said: "That's a real chunk of dosh that!", to which Jenny replied: "It is. It's theoretical dosh though Brad, as this point."
Allie then said: "Ten grand each is still a hell of a lot of money...
"I always said I'd never take the minus, but then there is a hell of a lot of money in that prize pot.
"So, if you really don't mind guys I am going to go for the minus £17,000. I don't even want to say it."
Bradley then said: "Hang on, hang on! My eyes are watering!"
Many viewers agreed with Bradley, with one writing: "Minus 17,000 I need a minute."
Another added: "Regarding the minus offer on #TheChase, I usually don’t mind if someone takes minus 1-5 thousand pounds WITHIN REASON. Taking minus £17,000 is overkill and makes you look a pillock!"
A third said: "Minus 17? That's the worst I've ever seen on #TheChase."