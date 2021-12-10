The Chase viewers furious after contestant takes huge minus offer

10 December 2021, 15:48 | Updated: 10 December 2021, 15:52

Bradley Walsh was left shocked after a contestant on The Chase accepted Jenny Ryan's minus offer of £17,000.

The Chase viewers were left stunned during last night's show after a contestant accepted a huge minus offer.

Thursday evening's episode saw Andy, Michelle, Jacob and Allie take on the Jenny Ryan, also known as The Vixen.

Allie, a mum-of-two, was last to take on the challenge - and she answered seven questions correctly in the quick-fire round.

Jenny then offered Allie a huge minus offer of £17,000, which Allie opted to take after discussion with her teammates.

A shocked Bradley Walsh said: "That's a real chunk of dosh that!", to which Jenny replied: "It is. It's theoretical dosh though Brad, as this point."

The contestant chose to take a -£17,000 offer
The contestant chose to take a -£17,000 offer. Picture: ITV

Allie then said: "Ten grand each is still a hell of a lot of money...

"I always said I'd never take the minus, but then there is a hell of a lot of money in that prize pot.

"So, if you really don't mind guys I am going to go for the minus £17,000. I don't even want to say it."

Bradley couldn't believe his ears
Bradley couldn't believe his ears. Picture: ITV

Bradley then said: "Hang on, hang on! My eyes are watering!"

Many viewers agreed with Bradley, with one writing: "Minus 17,000 I need a minute."

Another added: "Regarding the minus offer on #TheChase, I usually don’t mind if someone takes minus 1-5 thousand pounds WITHIN REASON. Taking minus £17,000 is overkill and makes you look a pillock!"

A third said: "Minus 17? That's the worst I've ever seen on #TheChase."

