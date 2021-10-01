The Chase's Bradley Walsh outraged over ‘unfair’ history question

1 October 2021, 11:40

Bradley Walsh fumes called one of the questions on The Chase 'unfair', and viewers agree.

The Chase's Bradley Walsh was shocked this week when he read out an outrageously difficult question.

Contestant Jill took on Shaun Wallace in the head to head round, after she had already managed to bag £3,000.

Bradley asked her: "In what year were the Princes In The Tower thought to have died", before announcing the answers as: “A, 1463, B, 1473 or C, 1483.”

Bradley Walsh was shocked after hearing one tough question
Bradley Walsh was shocked after hearing one tough question. Picture: ITV

Clearly shocked by the difficulty of the question, the 61-year-old fumed: "What sort of question is that? Give us a chance!”

He continued: "You could have said 1363, 14 something and 15 something, give us a bit of a chance.

"They're right next door to each other! What chance we got? Unfair."

Jill then said she ‘couldn't remember’ the answer, and Brad jokingly asked if she was there at the time.

To which Jill hit back: "I'm not that old!"

Despite guessing the wrong answer, Jill managed to make it to the third round with her £3,000 and faced Shaun during the final chase.

Jill from The Chase was confused by one question
Jill from The Chase was confused by one question. Picture: ITV

But after her teammates Jack, Peter and Pippa, were beaten by The Dark Destroyer, she was left on her own.

Unfortunately, Jill was caught with one minute and five seconds remaining after answering nine questions correctly.

But it’s not always tough questions that leave The Chasers stumped, as Mark Labbett struggled with a Maths question earlier last month.

Also known as The Beast, Mark is a former maths teacher, but admitted he had ‘never heard’ of composite numbers.

During a head-to-head round against contestant Sarah, they were met with the question: "In maths, what is the first composite number?"

The options were two, four and six.

Sarah, 39, guessed the wrong answer of two after admitting maths was not her strong point, but while Bradley and the rest of the contestants were sure Mark would get the answer right, he also answered two.

Mark told Bradley: "And the answer is in my on-and-off 20 odd years teaching maths, I've never, ever heard the term.

"However, you’re just enjoying the fact I got it wrong."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How many episodes of Squid Game are there?

How many episodes of Squid Game are there on Netflix?

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish soon

When does Married at First Sight UK 2021 finish?

How many episodes of Midnight Mass are there?

How many episodes of Midnight Mass are there on Netflix?

Trending on Heart

There are 21 episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there

How many episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2021 are there and how long is it on for?
The Married at First Sight UK final will air tonight

Married at First Sight UK confirms when the final episode will air after technical issues
Ugly Betty could be returning to TV...

Ugly Betty 'in talks to return after 11 years'

Gemma Collins is reportedly in talks to make a new documentary

Gemma Collins to 'make documentary about her fertility treatment'

Celebrities

A new Squid Game fan theory could change everything we thought we knew about the ending...

New Squid Game fan theory could change everything about the twist ending
These skull logs are perfect for creating the ultimate spooky setting this Halloween

You can now buy skull-shaped 'logs' for the perfect Halloween fire

Lifestyle

Katherine Dow Blyton has played Harriet Finch since 2013

Inside Emmerdale's Katherine Dow Blyton's life as Harriet Finch returns to the soap
Emmerdale viewers think Joe Tate will return

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Joe Tate return twist

Todd Carty played Mark Fowler in EastEnders

Where is EastEnders actor Todd Carty now?

E4 had to post an apology after technical issues

Married At First Sight UK fans baffled as wrong episode is aired instead of finale
Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans think she’s given birth after star ‘disappears’ from social media

Celebrities

Your rights explained if you're stopped in the street by police

Sarah Everard: Your rights explained if you're stopped in the street by police

Lifestyle

You could get paid to eat pizza

Pizza fans can now get paid £5,000 to taste test new recipe

Lifestyle

A list of the 'worst' baby names has been revealed

These are the 100 'worst' names to give your baby, apparently

Lifestyle

Susan Penhaligon was on Emmerdale in 2006

Who did Susan Penhaligon play in Emmerdale?