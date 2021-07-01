Bradley Walsh 'now the richest star on daytime TV' as The Chase star's earnings soar

Bradley Walsh is now worth £20million. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Bradley Walsh's earnings have increased by £1million this year.

Let’s face it, The Chase star Bradley Walsh is one of the country's best loved presenters.

And after 40 years on our screens, he has now become one of the richest stars on TV, even overtaking This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

According to The Sun, new accounts show his company Wingit Productions - which he runs with wife Donna and son Barney - has cash and assets worth £12.3m.

Bradley Walsh is worth more than £20million. Picture: ITV

This is almost £1million up from 2019, where it was worth £11.5.

All that profit means that 61-year-old Bradley is now worth £20m, Holly and Phil are worth £10m and £8m respectively.

A source told The Mirror: “Bradley is such a popular star on ITV, in particular, that it’s little wonder that he has the potential to earn so much money.”

Bradley’s impressive bank balance isn’t surprising considering he fronts shows such as The Chase, Beat The Chasers and Bradley Walsh: Breaking Dad.

The dad-of-two also runs a property company with wife Donna, and the couple own a gorgeous home in Essex worth £2.5m.

According to The Sun, Bradley has also recently bought a stretch of woodland next to the M25 for a cool £400k.

Meanwhile, Bradley actually started his career as a footballer before working as a bluecoat at Pontins in Morecambe for three months.

Back in 1982, the comedian came second in a talent contest at the Rolls-Royce Sports and Social Club in his home town of Leavesden.

Bradley Walsh and his wife Donna. Picture: PA Images

He was then hired by ITV, who offered him the role as presenter on one of the network's new game shows, Midas Touch.

After proving to be a hit, the star fronted Wheel of Fortune and Lily Savage's Blankety Blank.

His acting roles include Lock, Stock…, Night and Day and The Bill spin-off M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team.

Coronation Street fans will of course recognise him for playing Danny Baldwin in the soap from 2004–2006.