Shaun Wallace net worth: how much does The Chase star earn?

Shaun Wallace has made a name for himself as a quiz mastermind after he joined The Chase back in 2009.

But before his success as ‘The Dark Destroyer’ on the ITV show, 59-year-old Shaun has also had a successful career as a barrister and lecturer.

So how much is Shaun Wallace worth? Here’s what we know..

What is Shaun Wallace’s net worth?

There is not much information about Shaun Wallace's earnings, but according to reports the star could be worth as much as $5million.

This is down to his impressive career both on and off our TV screens.

Shaun Wallace has been a chaser for more than ten years. Picture: ITV

After qualifying as a barrister in 1984, Shaun has taken part in hearings held at both the Old Bailey as well as several magistrates' courts located in England and Wales and also in Scotland.

In 2004, Wallace became a champion of the BBC general knowledge quiz Mastermind, with the specialist subject in the final of FA Cup Finals.

Shaun was also a finalist on the first series of Are You an Egghead?, narrowly losing out to Barry Simmons.

While he has also competed on Fifteen to One and The Weakest Link, plus the British adaptation of Greed.

In 2009, Shaun joined Bradley Walsh in the first series The Chase alongside fellow original chaser Mark Labbett.

He is now joined by Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis.[8]

Shaun has since gone on to release his own autobiography in 2018 called ‘Chasing the Dream’.

He’s also appeared on the celebrity version of Catchphrase and Countdown, as well as taking part in Channel 4’s "Junk Food Experiment" in 2019.

